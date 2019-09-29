The Columbus CROP Hunger Walk will be held Sunday, Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. There will be a 5K walk/run and a 1-mile walk. Both events will begin at Fireman’s Park in Columbus and end at Columbus United Methodist Church. Registration begins at 12:30.
CROP Hunger Walks help end hunger by raising funds to support local food programs and the international anti-hunger work of Church World Service. Twenty-five percent of our proceeds will benefit the Columbus/Fall River Food Pantry.
You have free articles remaining.
Participants in the first CROP Hunger Walk in 1969 walked 20 miles in solidarity with an average woman’s daily journey for clean water in some parts of the world. Because of CROP Hunger Walks in communities like Columbus, today that average walk for water is now only 3.4 miles—freeing up many hours of the day for women and girls to pursue other productive activities.
Register or donate online at crophungerwalk.org/columbuswi. Also visit our Facebook page at “Columbus WI CROP Hunger Walk.” We would also welcome individual or business sponsors. Email questions to bennettpesl@charter.net, or call 920-623-4659.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)