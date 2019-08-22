Columbus continues to debate the future of designating city properties as historical landmarks and the rights it gives to property owners, the city and the Historical Landmarks and Preservation Commission.
The Committee of the Whole addressed the issue at its Aug. 20 meeting at City Hall. Several weeks ago, the HLPC made a request to the Council, seeking to designate the Chapel Street Water Tower and the Library Annex building as local historic landmarks. Council Member Ed Johnson said designated city-owned properties as historic, with special circumstances, could limit the city’s plans for the properties in the future.
Council President Andy Traxler read a letter from the city Plan Commission stating it does not support designating the two properties as historic “at this time.” The City Council is also currently drafting a letter to the HLPC.
Johnson wants to take a closer look at the current ordinance allowing for city property to be deemed historic. The current ordinance is confusing and, according to City Attorney Paul Johnson, has not been changed since 2009. On Tuesday, Mayor Mike Thom said it would be beneficial for members of the HLPC and the Council to examine the ordinance together.
“It would be a good idea to get their input as well,” said Paul Johnson.
Prior to the topic being addressed on the agenda, HLPC member Carolyn Fredericks gave a short presentation on the benefits of properties receiving historic designation. Columbus has been part of a local landmarks program since 1992. For homeowners, having a house labeled as historic by the state can lead to money-saving tax credits.
“It’s important to recognize a property that is considered very special but is seen every day,” Fredericks said. “Historic preservation has played a prominent role in Columbus since ’92.”
Fredericks said Columbus has four state-recognized, along with some nationally, as historic districts, including 184 properties and six city-owned properties. According to the state historical society, since 1992, Columbus has received six state grants of more than $50,000 for its large number of historic areas. Fredericks said local designation helps properties get placed on state and national historic registers.
“These national register listings have allowed 26 of our home owners to apply for credits, totaling more than $700,000,” Fredericks said. “That’s a lot of money for our homeowners helping them with their properties.”
During the meeting, Fredericks said HLPC supplies homeowners with tax credit information if their property is considered historic. She claims the commission has no jurisdiction on what property owners do to the interior of their homes, only the exterior. Ed Johnson said that isn’t the case based on the current ordinance.
“Well, that was always how we looked at it,” Fredericks said.
HLPC member John Salzwedel said he spent hours going through old documents and meeting minutes from the 1990s to determine if the water tower and annex were already deemed historic. He could not find if the city already held a public hearing on the properties decades ago.
“I really can’t say if they were designated or not; this could all be redundant,” Salzwedel said. “Hopefully we can establish a better paper trail for this in the future.”
Salzwedel said the commission has good intentions and is only trying to help the city.
“We’re trying to do everything above board,” he said. “I’m not a lawyer. All we’re trying to do is tie up some loose ends. Designating these places as historic does not impede demolition or change future plans.”
Ed Johnson disagreed, per language in the current ordinance. Johnson said he supports historic designation of properties, but believes rights of the city and homeowners come first. Johnson doesn’t think the HLPC should have the right to override homeowners’ wishes.
Funding for county program
It appears the city will not provide funding for the Columbia County Economic Development Corporation, at least not for 2020.
Last month at a Committee meeting, the corporation’s executive director gave a presentation on the CCEDC and what it does. The corporation mostly helps support county tourism and economic development. However, it doesn’t rely on county funding and has to request funding from municipalities.
City Administrator Patrick Vander Sanden said a few cities have committed to the program, including Wisconsin Dells.
“I feel like this is something the county could be putting more funds into,” Thom said. “I don’t feel like this is a good time to help support it, especially when we’re looking for money for servers.”
Thom’s comments relate to the City Council approving more than $30,000 for new computer server equipment. Traxler said he wouldn’t close the door on the CCEDC and thinks the city could revisit funding the program next year.
“It’s just a lot of money we don’t have and we already have a tourism commission,” said Council Member Ian Gray.
