Columbus decides to keep face covering mandate for now, buildings back open

COLUMBUS – Columbus City Council postponed a decision on removing the face covering order for city buildings that started last October. The city’s buildings are back to being open to the public.
The council met Tuesday night and unanimously approved continuing the emergency declaration related to COVID-19, which had been scheduled to expire on May 5. Opinions varied on when to end the mask order.
“As of this morning, all city buildings are open to the public as they were prior to the pandemic,” Columbus administrator Kyle Ellefson said Wednesday.
Columbus resident and city employee Joe Hammer spoke during community comment Tuesday night asking for the mask order to end.
“Rescind the emergency order related to the coronavirus and wearing masks should be a choice and not mandated," said Hammer, who works in the city’s water and light department.
Alderperson Shelly Albright said she agreed with Hammer and had heard from constituents who felt the same way.
Fellow alderperson Trina Reid said she had heard from people who agreed, but she still had concerns
“This is such a horrendous time to remove our mask mandates,” Reid said. “I don’t think we are thinking of children who share the public spaces.”
Columbus City Council president Ian Gray said he believed the time was coming where the masks would no longer be needed, but he did not feel that time was now and that Columbus should follow best practices.
“I share with people who are fed up with the masks, but I am concerned about the kids going into the library and people with compromised immune systems,” Mayor Mary Arnold said.
Columbus City Administrator Kyle Ellefson said the face covering mandate could be rescinded at any time. There had not been any action to provide clear dividers for those who might want them or to allow the city employees who may be concerned time to prepare.
Gray said the motion could be discussed again in two weeks.
In other business, Alan Strohschein, from the Columbus Fourth of July committee, attended the meeting requesting the city approve permits for the celebration to occur in July.
Local views of the pandemic's beginnings
Gov. Tony Evers ordered Wisconsinites to stay in their homes starting the week of March 25, 2020, to fend off the coronavirus outbreak that is ravaging populations worldwide. Businesses deemed non-essential closed and schools turned to virtual instruction. The following photo galleries reflect back on the changes that took place in Dodge County and the surrounding area last spring.
Photographs document the Dodge County area as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic.
The spring election took place Tuesday in Wisconsin. Safety precautions were set in place at local polling centers to protect voters and volun…
