Columbus decides to keep face covering mandate for now, buildings back open

COLUMBUS – Columbus City Council postponed a decision on removing the face covering order for city buildings that started last October. The city’s buildings are back to being open to the public.

The council met Tuesday night and unanimously approved continuing the emergency declaration related to COVID-19, which had been scheduled to expire on May 5. Opinions varied on when to end the mask order.

“As of this morning, all city buildings are open to the public as they were prior to the pandemic,” Columbus administrator Kyle Ellefson said Wednesday.

Columbus resident and city employee Joe Hammer spoke during community comment Tuesday night asking for the mask order to end.

“Rescind the emergency order related to the coronavirus and wearing masks should be a choice and not mandated," said Hammer, who works in the city’s water and light department.

Alderperson Shelly Albright said she agreed with Hammer and had heard from constituents who felt the same way.

Fellow alderperson Trina Reid said she had heard from people who agreed, but she still had concerns