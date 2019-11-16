The city of Columbus Public Works Crew is working hard to pick up leaves when they are not plowing streets, this year. With warmer weather in the forecast next week DPW hopes to catch up on leaf pickup and wants to give residents the chance to do so as well.
Rake out is being extended until Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 7 a.m. Please have your leaves in the street by this time to ensure they are collected. DPW realizes that you may have leaves in your yard after Nov. 20 and ask that you bring them to the Landscape Recycling Center which is open through Nov. 30. Remember, if you put leaves in the street after 7 a.m. on Nov. 20, you risk having them plowed back into your yard during the next snowfall. For questions or concerns, contact DPW at 920-623-5908.
