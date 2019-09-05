A debate over whether two places in Columbus should be designated as historic landmarks was resolved by digging through some old paperwork.
John Salzwedel, vice chair of Columbus Historic Landmarks and Preservation Commission, told the City Council at its Sept. 3 meeting at City Hall both the Chapel Street Water Tower and Library Annex building were officially listed as historic properties in the 1990s. HLPC was planning to hold a public hearing on the historic designations Sept. 9, but with the revelation, decided to cancel the meeting.
“Since the last Committee of the Whole meeting (Aug. 20) we found out that indeed both buildings have been designated as historic landmarks, the Deering House (Annex) in 1994 and the old brick water tower in ’97, respectively,” Salzwedel said.
Salzwedel presented packets of information to council members on the historic listings. He spent time looking through archived meeting minutes and agendas from the 1990s. Salzwedel thanked the council for listening to the commission’s request and answering questions about historic designations within the city.
“I’ve learned a lot personally about how everything works and we’re all going to be better off for this,” Salzwedel said.
Salzwedel came to the council with the request in late June and since that meeting, council members have debated whether the structures should be designated historic and questioned the city’s current landmark ordinance. Council Member Ed Johnson argued that classifying a building as historic could prevent the city from making renovations or other changes in the future. HLPC members said having property listed as historic helps it receive recognition from state and federal agencies. Through historic registrations, Columbus has received funding from the state historical society.
While the historic designation question has been answered, the city still plans to overhaul the ordinance. On Tuesday, the Council tabled a position letter it planned to send to HLPC. The Council discussed possible ordinance changes at the Committee of the Whole meeting.
“I think we still need to work collaboratively with HLPC to review the ordinance together and come up with a solution for both parties for the common good,” Traxler said. “Right now, there are things in this ordinance they don’t do that they could be doing and have chosen not to do.”
Mayor Mike Thom said forming an informal group or ad-hoc committee to review the ordinance could be the best option. The group would include both HLPC and Council members.
“Instead of having eight parallel lanes of everybody running in the same direction, there’s got to be merge lanes where recommendations from one body to another come to a certain point,” Thom said. “I’m not sure why this ordinance was drafted the way it was, maybe there was a specific reason for it. We need to see if there are areas in that we can all agree and see if the ordinance needs to be re-worded.”
School survey coming soon
The Columbus School District will be sending city residents a survey in the coming weeks to gauge feedback on the future of its buildings.
School Board members Cindy Damm and Julie Hajewski told the Council the survey should be available by Oct. 1. The survey is based on recommendations from the Community Facilities Advisory Committee on next steps in the district’s Facilities Forward initiative. In July, the committee presented a couple different options for district residents to consider for future building renovation and expansion.
“The committee said we need more feedback from the community,” Damm said.
The survey is being developed by School Perspectives, Bray Architects and Columbus administrators. Damm said residents will be mailed survey notices in a few weeks. Online and paper copies will be available. Damm said results should be available by mid-November.
“We’re excited and look forward to what the community has to tell us,” she said.
Important public meetings
City Administrator Patrick Vander Sanden said the Wisconsin Department of Transportation will host a Highway 89 reconstruction meeting, Sept. 16, 5:30-7 p.m., at the Columbus High School library.
“There will be DOT project managers there to discuss progress on the project,” Vander Sanden said. “Anybody can stop in and take a look at plans and ask questions.”
In relation to the project, set for 2022, Vander Sanden said the DOT will be performing staking work along Highway 89 (Farnham Street) beginning Sept. 9. He said the preliminary work relates to land appraisals.
On Wednesday, Sept. 11, 4:30-9 p.m., Columbus Emergency Management will hold a mass casualty training event at City Hall. Vander Sanden said anyone interested in volunteering as an actor for the training can contact the city’s emergency management office at (920) 350-5818.
