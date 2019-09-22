Discovery Charter School in Columbus is looking for residents to join its governance council.
DSC is a science and technology-based charter elementary school within the Columbus School District. Members of the governance council can help shape the future of DCS and its students. The council is looking for two members, one parent and one community member, non-parent. Terms run for three years. Council meetings are held on the fourth Tuesday of every month in the Columbus Elementary School Conference Room, 6-7:30 p.m.
Examples of DCS Council involvement include: sharing ideas for the strategic plan, event planning, and building partnerships with the community through outreach activities.
Candidates can fill out applications at DiscoveryCharter.net, under the Governance Council tab, or in the school office. Deadline is Sept. 24. Emails with complete applications may also be sent to DCS@columbus.k12.wi.us.
