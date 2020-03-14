Columbus Ducks Unlimited hosting fundraising banquet

The Columbus Chapter of Ducks Unlimited will be hosting its annual fundraising banquet at Savanna Oaks, 100 Savanna Rd. Fall River, on Tuesday, April 7. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner served at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $50 for an all-you-can-eat broasted chicken and port loin dinner, plus free beer.
For tickets or more information about the banquet, contact John Kurth at 920-296-7544 or Larry Haseman at 920-344-0656.
DU has conserved more than 14 million acres in North America and more than 130,000 acres in Wisconsin. More than 600 species of wildlife benefit from the wetland conservation work that DU funds. These wetlands also act as natural filters for runoff from rain, helping to keep lakes and streams clean, as well as filling underground aquifers with clean water and reducing flooding.