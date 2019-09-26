Parents in the Columbus School District should feel somewhat safer when they drop their children off at Columbus Elementary School.
Construction company CG Schmidt recently completed work on a renovated secure entryway and front office at the school. CES Principal Beth Hellpap said the work was finished in less than three weeks. Hellpap said while the new entryway was an adjustment for parents and students initially, parents have especially welcomed the change.
“It was quite an amazing transformation for this building,” Hellpap said.
CES houses children in grades kindergarten-second grade. The revamped entryway, at the school’s main entrance, features a double set of thick-glass doors. Front doors are open for adults during business hours, but they must check in with the administrative assistant before entering the school. The entryway features another set of glass doors that are always locked, according to Hellpap.
“That makes our school a true secured school, whereas before, we would buzz (people) in and they would essentially have access to our building,” Hellpap said. “It’s nice to know that we now have a spot where we can put them through our system and they are truly invited to go into the school.”
In the renovated office, a wall was built to separate a utility closet from the office space. The room offers two different ways to enter and exit. A glass window was added at the administrative assistant’s desk. Adults who enter the building must present identification to the assistant and given an ID visitor sticker to enter into the school. Once visitors are approved, the assistant presses a device near her desk, allowing them in.
“Our offices are now split, which there are pros and cons to that, of course, but the safety and security of our school is hands-down the most important,” Hellpap said.
Columbus funded the security improvements with a $75,000 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Hellpap said the state has provided more safety and security grants for schools in recent years.
“When you look at prioritizing your need, this school was the only building (in Columbus) that didn’t have that secured entrance,” Hellpap said. “The district thought that was necessary.”
The principal said the improvements also make child pickup more efficient for parents.
“Before, parents would feel the need to come in; they would have to come into our building to get to that central office, now they don’t have to do that,” Hellpap said. “They can now come to (the assistant) and they can get the child to come down and don’t have to worry about coming into the building.”
Parents can also drop-off supplies, treats, and other essentials for their children at the front office, instead of going to the classroom.
Also during the summer, CES removed carpeting through its main hallway, replacing it with tiles. Hellpap said having carpet, especially with small children, created challenges. The new tile makes the hallway appear brighter and is easier to clean. Hellpap thanks Facilities Manager Troy Marshall for making the change.
“That’s something he wanted to get done for us and did in a nice, timely manner,” Hellpap said. “Every parent that walks through says, ‘What have you changed? It looks so much nicer.’ It’s been a huge improvement for our kids and custodial staff.”
