On a day remembered for the terrorist attacks that took many lives Sept. 11, 2001, along with the brave emergency personnel who quickly responded, Columbus Emergency Management held a training session to help responders prepare for deadly accidents at the old Countryside Ford parking lot Sept. 11.
In a simulation that included several adult and child actors from Columbus High School, emergency personnel responded to an accident involving a small sedan and an large, 12-passenger van. In the drill, police, first responders, paramedics and firefighters worked quickly and efficiently to safety remove victims from the accident scene. Members of Columbus Fire and Rescue used devices to extract victims from the vehicles.
“The first drill we do tonight will be for (Columbus Community Hospital) and its something we do every year,” said Columbus Fire Chief Randy Koehn. “It’s really nice because it benefits not only the hospital and how they respond, but EMS and our fire crews, too.”
Wednesday’s training was led by Columbia County Emergency Management Director Kathy Johnson, Columbus Emergency Management Director Amy Sandow, and volunteer Julie Hornbacher. Along with Columbus, other local fire and EMS departments participated in the training, including Fall River, Beaver Dam, Rio and Arlington. Fall River police also took part.
