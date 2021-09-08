 Skip to main content
Columbus enacts emergency protocol for city owned buildings to combat virus
Columbus enacts emergency protocol for city owned buildings to combat virus

Columbus enacts emergency protocol for city owned buildings to combat virus

Columbus Alderperson Trina Reid and Mayor Mary Arnold speak between meetings Tuesday night. The Columbus City Council approved an ordinance for masks to be worn in city building and for testing and vaccine documentation to be provided to the city by employees.

 TERRI PEDERSON/Daily Citizen

COLUMBUS – The Columbus City Council unanimously approved Tuesday an emergency mask order for city buildings that will go into effect Thursday.

The ordinance also included language requiring employees to get vaccinated or show they've been tested for COVID-19

Columbus previously had a mask ordinance in place for city buildings, however it was removed in May after the CDC loosened mask recommendations in building for vaccinated people.

“We were happy to observe more normal activities and reinstate activities in Columbus like the Fourth of July and the farmers market,” Columbus Mayor Mary Arnold said. “Unfortunately, now there are serious concern not only about the rise of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin and Columbia County but also the emergence of the more serious Delta variant.”

Cases, deaths and hospitalizations for COVID continue to rise, Arnold said.

“I don’t want a single person in Columbus to get sick or die from COVID,” Arnold said.

The order was done for health and safety of the employees and those they come in contact, Columbus City Council President Ian Gray said.

Columbus Administrator Kyle Ellefson said that the city looked at multiple communities for the ordinance.

“The ordinance is for city buildings and does not include city residences or businesses,” Ellefson said.

The testing and vaccinations will either require people to provide documentation of vaccination by October or tests to show they are negative.

Zoom would be used as a platform for meetings, so elected officials who are not vaccinated could use it instead of attending in person, Ellefson said.

The Columbus School District has required masks for students since the beginning of the school year, Aug. 23. 

