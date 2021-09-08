Columbus enacts emergency protocol for city owned buildings to combat virus

COLUMBUS – The Columbus City Council unanimously approved Tuesday an emergency mask order for city buildings that will go into effect Thursday.

The ordinance also included language requiring employees to get vaccinated or show they've been tested for COVID-19

Columbus previously had a mask ordinance in place for city buildings, however it was removed in May after the CDC loosened mask recommendations in building for vaccinated people.

“We were happy to observe more normal activities and reinstate activities in Columbus like the Fourth of July and the farmers market,” Columbus Mayor Mary Arnold said. “Unfortunately, now there are serious concern not only about the rise of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin and Columbia County but also the emergence of the more serious Delta variant.”

Cases, deaths and hospitalizations for COVID continue to rise, Arnold said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I don’t want a single person in Columbus to get sick or die from COVID,” Arnold said.

The order was done for health and safety of the employees and those they come in contact, Columbus City Council President Ian Gray said.