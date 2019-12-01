On Sunday, Dec. 8, Faith Lutheran Church will be holding its 8 a.m. service at the Masonic Temple on North Ludington Street in Columbus. The bulletin from the church’s first service, held Dec. 14, 1969 will be used. The service will replicate the first service of Faith Lutheran using the same hymns that were sung in 1969 and include the same readings.
Fellowship will be held back at Faith’s present building, followed by the 10:30 a.m. service using the same format. This event is part of the church’s 50th anniversary celebration.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
If you have any questions, call Judy Kaland 623-2116 or Joyce Lienke 623-9091.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)