On Sunday, Dec. 8, Faith Lutheran Church will be holding its 8 a.m. service at the Masonic Temple on North Ludington Street in Columbus. The bulletin from the church’s first service, held Dec. 14, 1969 will be used. The service will replicate the first service of Faith Lutheran using the same hymns that were sung in 1969 and include the same readings.

Fellowship will be held back at Faith’s present building, followed by the 10:30 a.m. service using the same format. This event is part of the church’s 50th anniversary celebration.

If you have any questions, call Judy Kaland 623-2116 or Joyce Lienke 623-9091.

