Columbus, Fall River spring election ballots set

The spring election picture is almost set for races in the Columbus-Fall River area.

Deadline to file candidacy papers was 5 p.m. Jan. 7. For Columbus City Council, District 1, incumbent Ian Gray has decided run again. Eric Ravnikar will challenge Gray for the District 1 seat.

In District 2, incumbent Jason Theilen has chosen not to run for re-election. Paul Pyfferoen filed papers to run for the open seat.

In District 3, incumbent Andy Traxler had not filed papers by the 5 p.m. deadline. Traxler also serves as council president.

“(We) must leave this position open for 72 hours for any District 3 candidate with the exception of the incumbent,” said Clerk Pat Goebel. “Deadline for the extension is Friday, Jan. 10 at 5 p.m.”

In the Columbus School Board race, incumbent Cindy Damm will seek re-election. Damm has served as Board president, voted on by board members, the past three years.

Incumbents Kelly Crombie and Julia Hoffman have decided not to run again. Candidates vying for open spots on the board are John Pearson, Lee Trask and Travis Heiman.

In Fall River, the Village Board will hold a caucus before its Jan. 8 meeting, at 6 p.m., to determine candidates for the spring ballot. On the school board, incumbent Warren Koenig will run for re-election in the only uncontested race.

Follow Kevin Damask on Twitter @kdamask or contact him at 608-963-7323.