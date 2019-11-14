This week's activities: FFA Officer Workshop: Corrina Larson and Morgan Baerwolf planned a workshop to help teach CHS students about how they can be better organized and how to plan. They presented the workshop Wednesday, Nov. 6 during Cardinal Connect.
State FFA Officer Visit: Jared Mack, the Section 6 Wisconsin FFA State Officer, visited CHS and CMS Nov. 6. Jared focused on the FFA mission statement and presented interactive activities for the students to participate in and to work together in teams. The students found the activities to be challenging and learned how to better communicate during the activities. Jared also had lunch with the officer team, where they were able to ask Jared questions or discuss upcoming events. The Columbus FFA appreciated Jared’s time he gave to our chapter members.
Upcoming events
Fall Open House: Monday, Nov. 18 at CHS in the multipurpose room. The FFA crops contest will take place again this year and entries should begin to arrive around 6:30 p.m. Dinner will begin at 7 p.m. The FFA officers will conduct their meeting beginning around 7:30 p.m. and it will follow with a tour of the Ag Facilities and an FFA alumni display. The FFA officer team looks forward to seeing you at its November meeting and are excited to share the success of the Columbus FFA Chapter and its members.
212/360 Conference: Nov. 15-16 – Eight Columbus FFA members signed up to attend this conference. They will attend workshops focusing on developing leadership skills, personal growth and team building. The 212 conference will be attended by 9th and 10th grade members and the 360 conference is designed for 11th and 12th grade students. This is a great opportunity for FFA members to make new friends from other FFA chapters around the state.
Parliamentary Procedure Workshop Nov. 21: The Columbus FFA Parliamentary Procedure team will be attending a workshop to practice and prepare for the district contest. The Parliamentary Procedure contest is one of the Leadership Development Events (LDE) offered through the Wisconsin and National FFA. The team consists of six students and requires them to conduct a meeting demonstrating the proper use of Parliamentary Procedure. The students are also quizzed on their knowledge of Parliamentary Procedure. It is a tough competition and one of the highest recognized achievements in the LDEs.
SAE- The students worked on their ninth week of their career research. This week the 9-12 grade students learned how to be a team player. They participated in activities first as individuals and then as a team. The students learned that they could be more successful as a team. The students learned the difference between a group and a team and what happens if a team member fails to commit to the team.
Columbus High School
Wisconsin Fish and Aquaculture: The students presented their aquaculture crop reports this week and they set up the aquaculture and hydroponics systems. The students worked in small groups in the greenhouse setting up the three different systems and preparing seeds for planting. The students will be raising tilapia in the aquaculture recirculating system and lettuce in the two different hydroponics systems. The systems need to be set up and running prior to adding any living organisms to make sure the system functions properly and to let the water adjust in the tank to a lower pH and to evaporate off any chlorine. The students also did some cleaning up in the greenhouse to create an environment that is bacteria and pest free.
Animal Science: The students practiced their classification, term and breed identification this week to prepare for an assessment they took Nov. 8. The students also continued to work on learning the anatomy of animals, by working on their projects focused on external anatomy, skeletal anatomy and muscular anatomy. The students are being exposed to a large number of terms and body parts that require they spend extra time learning and studying in order to be able to accurately identify them on animal models and live animals.
Columbus Middle School
Food, Forests and Wildlife: Second quarter started with a new set of sixth grade students. They began by learning about the three-circle model and defining Agriculture and Agriscience. The students were exposed to a list of more than 20 topics related to agriculture and science. The class then took a look at agribusinesses in the Columbus area. The sixth graders really enjoyed the activities they did the with State FFA officer.
Pizza, Pets and Plants: A new group of seventh graders started the quarter with a visit from the State FFA officer. They had a lot of fun trying to create a balloon structure that would support one of their teammates for one-minute. They also began their unit on soils with a pizza activity. The students drew a pizza and ate pizza to help them analyze the toppings of the pizza and their origin. The students were amazed when they figured out that all of the ingredients in pizza come from the soil.
Animals, Plants and Food Science: The second quarter eighth graders started with a visit from the State FFA officer. They were pressed to use their heads in a number activity that really threw them off course and even frustrated them as they tried to figure out what the state officer was doing. Once they all caught on or were told how the number game worked, they realized they were focused on the wrong thing. The students enjoyed the activity once they all knew how it worked! The class also started their unit on U.S. Agriculture. The class took a look at a regional map of the United States broken down by the type of agricultural production that occurs in each area. The students picked a state to research their agricultural industry and commodities this coming week.
