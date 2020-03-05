Columbus FFA Alumni Dinner and Fundraiser set for March 7

Agricultural Food Science: The students finished their last week by participating in the Pizza Final Project. The students worked in small groups to create a new pizza and then developed a list of ingredients. The students actually made the pizza and everyone in class taste tested the six different pizzas and analyzed them for different characteristics. The groups also prepared a written document sharing the sweeteners, fats, preservatives, colors and flavors in the ingredients used in their pizza creations. This final project wrapped up all of the units the students studied in the trimester. The students also finished their flavor and color unit labs. The students participated in “The Nose Knows” lab where they smelled balloons labeled with the chemical name of flavors and they had to guess what flavor was in the balloon. They found it very difficult to tell. They also did a chromatography lab with Kool Aid and pulled out the colors on filter paper to see which of the seven approved food colors were used to make the Kool Aid red, blue, orange, or purple. The students really enjoyed this class and the hands-on labs they participated in learning about food science and the principles of chemistry used in food processing.