Columbus FFA earns awards at convention

The Wisconsin Association of FFA held its 92nd State FFA Convention from July 5-8 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. Columbus FFA chapter and its members received several awards and recognitions.

Columbus FFA Chapter placed fourth overall in the state in the National Chapter Award competition, a 3-Star Gold rating on their application that is being forwarded to the National FFA for competition at the national level. The chapter placed in the top 10 in all three major areas of the application and received fourth-place in Growing Leaders, 10th in Building Communities and eighth in Strengthening Agriculture.

Three members were recognized for placing in the top five in the state for their proficiency awards, which are based on their individual Supervised Agricultural Experience projects, Amanda Dunbar, Equine Science, placement; Hannah Dahl, Ag Sales; and Morgan Baerwolf, Goat Production. Five FFA members received their State FFA Degrees, 2020 recipients were Steven Taylor and Jordan Prosser and 2021 recipients were Garret Baerwolf, Corrina Larson and Amanda Dunbar. The Wisconsin State FFA Degree is the highest degree an FFA member can earn at the State level.