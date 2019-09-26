FFA activities - this week: National Farm Safety and Health Week: This week the FFA celebrated Farm safety week by making announcements each day regarding tips about safety for students and on farms. The FFA officers also made a few flyers to post in the school to remind students about the importance of farm safety. Farming is the third most dangerous occupation in the country following 1. Construction and 2. Mining. The emphasis on farming is directly related to the fact that it involves children, a factor the other two occupations do not encounter. In the past few years there has been an increase in the number of fatalities on farms involving children ages 15 and under. This is largely due to the increase in size of the farm machinery and the inability to see all around the equipment. The Columbus FFA members emphasize farm safety at every event they hold to help prevent accidents from happening on the farms in our community.
September FFA Meeting: The Columbus Middle School FFA members held their first meeting of the school year Sept. 16. The middle school members discussed setting up teams for Quiz Bowl and Career Development Events that will be coming up. They also discussed other opportunities available through the FFA including the Sectional Leadership Workshop and FIRE Conference.
The Columbus FFA Chapter held its first meeting Sept. 16, as well. The chapter meeting included agenda items related to updates to the Chapter bylaws, upcoming conferences and conventions, the alumni concession stand, homecoming, and reports from FFA members about fairs and other summer activities.
Greenhand Fun Night: Columbus FFA officers held their annual Greenhand Fun Night Monday, Sept. 16 in room 107 at the CHS. This event was for all incoming freshmen that are interested in joining FFA or continuing their FFA membership. The officer team conducted some team building activities, leadership development and the greenhands printed their hands in green paint to hang in the ag classroom.
Bowling and Pizza: Columbus FFA members met at Fast Lanes to bowl and enjoy some pizza with the Greenhands. It was a fun activity to kick off the year and to welcome the greenhands to the chapter.
Ag Exploratory Day, Sept. 20: The Taylor farm hosted the Columbus FFA’s fourth Ag Exploratory Day. Around 60 third grade students, 25 high school students and 25 middle school students visited the farm to teach and learn about where our food comes from and the operations on a grain farm. The FFA officers created 12 learning stations that the third grade rotated through during the day. The stations included dairy, beef, rabbits, goats, horses, wildlife, feed, butter making, safety, ag equipment, welding, and a hayride. Thank you to Paula and Craig Taylor and their son Steven Taylor for hosting this event. The third-grade students now have a better understanding of how a grain farm works and where their food comes from.
Upcoming events
Sectional Leadership Workshop (SLW) Sept. 30: Sectional Leadership Workshop is required for all FFA officers to attend, but there are workshops for FFA members and middle school FFA members too. This is a great way to kick of the school year by meeting some new friends in the FFA from schools in Section 6. SLW will take place at Sauk Prairie High School starting at 3:30 p.m. If you would like to go sign up with Mrs. Crook and get a permission slip.
World Dairy Expo: The Dairy Judging Team will be competing at the World Dairy Expo Tuesday, Oct. 1. The team consists of three FFA members: Garret Baerwolf, Kyle Kilian and Faith Baerwolf. The team that wins the contest wins a trip to Europe to judge dairy!
FIRE Conference: Saturday, Oct. 19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This conference is for 7th, 8th and 9th grade students to learn about FFA. The workshops are focused on introducing young FFA members to everything FFA. This is a great way to learn about all of the opportunities available through the FFA and to meet new friends from other FFA chapters around the state. See Mrs. Crook for a permission slip.
National FFA Convention, Oct. 29-Nov. 2: Columbus FFA will have 10 members attend the National FFA Convention this year. These students will have a trip of a lifetime as they tour agricultural industry and sites, participate in convention sessions, go to a concert and many other events. The students will have the opportunity to learn about agricultural careers and post-secondary institutions at the Career Expo as well as, attend workshops offered during the convention. This trip is a great learning experience for the students that attend.
SAE-The students worked on their second week of their career research. This week they took a look at what post-secondary institutions offer majors and programs related to their chosen career. The students at the intermediate level reviewed their personal employability skills and the advanced level students worked on creating an online career portfolio using Google sites.
Columbus High School
Wisconsin Fish and Aquaculture: The classes were tested on their ability to identify the anatomy of the fish this week. They continued to work on learning how to identify Wisconsin fish species and they researched one Wisconsin fish species they chose and created a presentation they will share with their peers next week.
Animal Science: The class focused finishing up their Animals in Society unit. They took a unit assessment this week explaining how important the human animal bond is and the impact it has had on the economy. The students started to look at the Animal Welfare versus Animal Rights unit. They analyzed their own beliefs about the treatment of animals and will further investigate philosophies of animal rightists and welfarists over time. The students will also evaluate the timeline of animal legislation.
Columbus Middle School
Food, Forests and Wildlife: The sixth graders focused on Farm Safety this week as it was National Farm Safety and Health Week. The students learned about farm safety issues and then created their own public service announcement promoting farm safety. The students are sharing their creations in class with their peers.
Pizza, Pets and Plants: Seventh grade continued to learn about soil this week. They analyzed soil sediment jars to determine the type of soil in the jar. They learned how to use the soil texture triangle to determine soil types and practiced this skill with various soil makeups. The students conduced a lab on Soil pH on Thursday to learn how Agricultural Lime can change the soil pH and the color of hydrangea flowers. The students looked like real scientists!
Animals, Plants and Food Science: Eighth grade students shared their U.S. Agriculture reports in class. They each researched a state to look at the climate, soil, water resources and topography to determine how it affected what the states could produce on their farmland. The students kept track of each state's top agricultural products and determined which states grew agricultural commodities we cannot grow in Wisconsin. The students also created a map showing the top agricultural commodity for each state that was shared in class. The students started their Food Science unit at the end of the week and began by taking a look at careers in food science and the type of work they do to help create quality food for our growing population.
