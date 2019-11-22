Activities this week—FFA Fruit Sale Update: The Columbus FFA fruit sale is right on track to achieve our goal of $20,000. The tentative delivery date is Dec. 17. Orders may be added up until Dec. 14, so if anyone did not get to place an order please contact them and email your added orders to gcrook@columbus.k12.wi.us. The Columbus FFA counts on this fundraiser to pay for the student’s FFA state and national dues. As the membership continues to grow in our chapter so does our membership dues! The FFA members appreciate the support from the community in helping them become better leaders and providing opportunities for them to grow!
FFA Officer Workshop: The Columbus FFA officer team is preparing workshops to assist their peers in their personal growth to become better leaders, more organized and to improve their time management skills. Watch for flyers and promotions advertising the dates for these workshops and sign up to attend during Cardinal Connect. This is an opportunity for high school students to learn these important employability skills they will use in their future career. Everyone is invited to participate!
212/360 Conference: Eight Columbus FFA members traveled to Wisconsin Dells for the 212/360 Conference on November 15th and 16th. Five members attended 212 conference including: Morgan Baerwolf, Molly Damm, Rozalyn Brown, Samantha Turner and Cora Dahl. The 212 Conference focused on virtues and growth to help develop the students’ leadership. The presenters challenged the FFA members to push the limits and to go above and beyond their comfort zone. The 360 conference was attended by three FFA members including: Corrina Larson, Hannah Dahl, and Kaitlyn Hamilton. The 360 conference focuses on the importance of influence, conducting a chapter needs assessment, crafting an influence plan for their local FFA chapter and developing a strategy to make an influence. The FFA members attended these two conferences with over 1000 FFA members from around the state. This is a great opportunity for the students to meet new people and make new friends in the FFA!
SAE Grants: Two Middle School FFA members completed SAE grants this past week for their start up projects. One student, Hillary Klubertanz completed the National FFA SAE grant application in hopes of being awarded funds to start a market beef project. She wants to purchase five calves to raise to market weight. Logan Raeder and 8th grader completed the Wisconsin FFA Foundation SAE grant application to start a poultry project. Logan has been researching his poultry project looking at what types of chickens he wants to raise to the type of structure he will need and all of the supplies. He is super excited to have an opportunity to get his poultry project started!
The Agricultural Education Magazine: The Agricultural Education Magazine is a national magazine designed for Agricultural Educators. Articles in the latest edition focus on the SAE for All initiative. Glenda Crook was asked to provide an article about how Wisconsin has implemented the SAE for All into the state Ag Ed programs. The cover features Columbus students creating the Ag Ed 3-circle model emphasizing the importance of classroom, leadership (FFA) and career/work (SAE). The magazine includes Crook’s article and additional pictures highlighting Columbus students learning about SAEs and developing their projects. This is a great opportunity to highlight the Columbus Ag Ed Program and the students SAE development.
Upcoming events
Parliamentary Procedure Workshop Nov. 21: The Columbus FFA Parliamentary Procedure team will be attending a workshop to practice and prepare for the district contest. The Parliamentary Procedure contest is one of the Leadership Development Events (LDE) offered through the Wisconsin and National FFA. The team consists of six students and requires them to conduct a meeting demonstrating the proper use of Parliamentary Procedure. The students are also quizzed on their knowledge of Parliamentary Procedure. It is a tough competition and one of the highest recognized achievements in the LDEs.
SAE- The students worked on their tenth week of their career research. This week the 9-12 grade students learned about financial responsibility. They evaluated their last big purchase and related their process and decision making for the purchase to financial terms such as cost comparison, cost benefit analysis, etc. The students also participated in a budgeting activity evaluating different goals and budgets to determine where adjustments could be made to meet the individual’s goals. This activity helped students realize how budgeting can help them analyze their spending habits and how to adjust their spending to meet their financial goals. The 7th and 8th grade students started their career research by looking at the high school course catalog to start planning the courses they could take to help prepare them for their future career.
You have free articles remaining.
Columbus High School
Wisconsin Fish and Aquaculture: The students learned about taxidermy, tying flies, and waterfowl this week. The students were able to select a topic to focus on this week. If they caught a fish for taxidermy they skinned and cleaned their fish. A couple of students tried tying flies exploring their creativity and testing their ability to craft a fishing lure and other students chose to research a Wisconsin waterfowl bird to create a Waterfowl Identification Card or slideshow.
Animal Science: The class continued to study animal anatomy and learned about physiology this week. The students were instructed on the urinary tract system and the respiratory system identifying organs and explaining the physiological process. The class finished the week with a test on anatomy.
Columbus Middle School
Food, Forests and Wildlife: The 6th grade students focused on agricultural careers this week. They researched a career and then put on an Agricultural Career Fashion Show. The students dressed up and shared facts about their career with the class. The students had fun walking the runway to music and party lights showcasing their career! The students ended the week with Farm Safety. The class is working on creating promotions to highlight key safety tips to remember on the farm.
Pizza, Pets and Plants: The 7th grade students continued their soil unit. They learned about the decrease in available soil to grow all of the food for all of the people in the world and how we continue to accomplish this with the increasing population. They also learned about the three particles that make up soil and soil horizons. The students did a soil profile activity with soil sediment jars and finished the week reading the soil textural triangle to determine a soil type. They are learning how important this non-renewable natural resource is to our existence.
Animals, Plants and Food Science: The class researched the agriculture of one state in the U.S this week and then presented their report to the class. The students are learning how agriculture differs across the country due to availability of land, water, soil and climate. The students can see why some areas of the U.S. are more suited to produce certain agricultural crops than other parts of the country.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)