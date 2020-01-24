Columbus FFA sets date for annual Agribusiness Dinner

Columbus High School

Ag Careers and Leadership: The Ag Careers and Leadership class were assigned groups and a country to research their agricultural commodities and global trading. The students began creating a country profile that they will share with the class at a Food Symposium in the near future. The students also participated in two activities that simulated global agriculture scenarios and situations. The first activity was the Business of Wheat. The students each selected a predetermined wheat related career and then had to research information and come to a decision about how scenarios in Russia, Germany and China were going to impact wheat production and their business. The students found it was not easy to locate information and that they learned that wheat production involves and impacts a number of businesses and that communication between organizations is important. The second activity was Worldly Cattle. This activity required the students to ship ten cows and one bull from Columbus to Buenos Aires, Argentina. The students learned that logistics is not easy especially when moving large livestock animals. Again, the students realized connections in the agricultural organizations would be vital for farmers trying to transport agricultural commodities.