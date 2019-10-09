FFA activities, last week: Sectional Leadership Workshop (SLW) Sept. 30: Columbus FFA took 20 members to the Sectional Leadership Workshop (SLW) at Sauk Prairie High School. This workshop is for students that are FFA officers to learn about their specific officer roles. The middle school and high school FFA members that attend learn about FFA opportunities and develop their leadership skills. The Columbus FFA members had a great time “Starting Their Engines!” for this school year. Almost 300 FFA members were in attendance from schools surrounding Prairie du Sac. Columbus FFA members made new friends from Section 6, 4 and 5. The FFA members had a great time and are looking forward to their next FFA event
World Dairy Expo (WDE): Columbus FFA took 19 FFA members to the World Dairy Expo Oct. 1 in Madison. Garret Baerwolf, Faith Baerwolf, and Kyle Kilian participated in the dairy evaluation contest. They placed 72nd and Garret was 68th individually out of the hundreds of students that participated. Emma Paulson showed at the World Dairy Expo and did quite well in the showmanship competition. The FFA members that visited the WDE visited hundreds of exhibitors booths to learn about new technology applied to the dairy industry, watched the dairy show in the arena and visited the barns to see the best dairy cattle in the world.
Upcoming events
FIRE Conference: Saturday, Oct. 19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Seven Columbus FFA members are signed up to attend the Foundations In Reaching Excellence Conference. These students are in grades 7, 8 and 9 and will learn the basics of FFA. The conference is a great introduction for new FFA members.
National FFA Convention, Oct. 29-Nov. 2: National FFA Convention is fast approaching! The ten Columbus FFA members attending the conference have discussed the itinerary for the week and what to pack for their trip. The students will be visiting an Elk Farm, Fair Oaks Dairy, and a Feline Rescue facility just to share a few events for the week.
212/360 Conference: Students in grades 9-10 can sign up to attend the 212 Conference and students in grades 11-12 can sign up to attend the 360 Conference. These two conferences are presented by National FFA staff and will be held Nov. 15-16 at the Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells. See Mrs. Crook for more information.
SAE-The students worked on their fourth week of their career research. This week the students learned about personal responsibility at the 9-12th grade level. They watched a couple of videos explaining how you are responsible for your own happiness. They also learned the difference between fault and responsibility from Will Smith.
Columbus High School
Wisconsin Fish and Aquaculture: The students learned all about fishing lures this week! They created their own fishing lure design, then they learned how to make an inline spinning lure. The students finished the week developing a package and marketing ideas for their lure. The class will display their lures to observe the packaging that stands out in a display and then they will fish with their lures to see if they can catch a fish!
Animal Science: The students are learning about animal safety and animal handling, as well as, careers in the animal industry. They finished their Animal Welfare unit and have a better understanding of the difference between animal rights and animal welfare.
Columbus Middle School
Food, Forests and Wildlife: The sixth graders shared their Wisconsin Agricultural Products reports and then moved on to their Food Science unit. The students loved learning about chemistry through food. They created solutions, soda, lemon soda and jelly. The labs are a lot of fun even if the end product doesn’t taste so great!
Pizza, Pets and Plants: Seventh grade students shared their Agronomy crop reports this week showing their peers how their crop is planted, grown, and harvested. We learned about new machines used to harvest crops like apples, cherries and sunflowers! The students also collected data all week on their seed germination experiments. There is a lot of corn growing in the Middle School Ag room.
Animals, Plants and Food Science: Eighth grade students continued with their Food Science Unit this week. They researched different methods of food preservation and began sharing their presentations with the class. The students are learning which preservation method is the oldest, which has the longest shelf life and which methods work best for certain types of foods. The students were able to drink the root beer they made last week! It was definitely carbonated with a lot of bubbles! The students really enjoyed tasting their homemade root beer. On Friday the students prepared cucumbers to make pickles and to learn about canning.
