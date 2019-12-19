Columbus FFA students help community prepare for holidays

Columbus Middle School

Food, Forests and Wildlife: The sixth grade students shared their Wildlife Cards this week and Mrs. Crook brought plaster tracks and animal furs to add to their presentations. The students liked comparing the size of the tracks to their own hands to get an idea of the size of Wisconsin’s wildlife. The students also began their Food Science unit and learned about how chemistry is related to food science. They made lemon soda in their first lab to learn about solutions, color changes and chemical reactions. The students were wowed by the chemistry, but not so wowed about the taste of their lemon soda!

Pizza, Pets and Plants: The seventh grade students shared their crop presentations this week. They are learning about the groups the crops belong in such as, grain, oil, forage, fiber, etc. and they are learning about the equipment and machinery used to plant and harvest these crops. The students have been very interested in learning about the wide variety of agronomy crops we produce in Wisconsin. The students are still watching their corn and soybean seeds grow and have learned that overwatering has a detrimental affect on their seeds (we had a lot of mold). The students were introduced to biotechnology this week and learned about the five “F’s” – Food, Fuel, Fiber, Feedstock, and Pharmaceuticals. They watched a video that talked about scientists putting spider genes in goats to spider silk in the goat’s milk. Spider silk is the strongest fiber in the world. They can use it to create smaller ropes to stop aircraft on aircraft carriers in the ocean and lighter Kevlar vests for the police and military.