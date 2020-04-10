Columbus FFA week 1 of online learning

Upcoming events: All school sponsored events are cancelled until further notice, watch for updates.
Agricultural literacy: The Columbus Future Farmers of America officer team is meeting virtually and discussing ways to continue to provide agricultural literacy to the 4K through third grade students. FFA officers are planning to record themselves reading books and provide videos to the elementary teachers along with mini virtual field trips.
Fifth grade grain adventures virtual field trip: The FFA takes students to Duffy Grain and then to Sassy Cow Dairy to teach them about agriculture. Since the field trip cannot take place the FFA will create a virtual tour.
Awards: Steven Taylor and Jordan Prosser have been awarded with state degrees. The Wisconsin FFA State Degree is the highest award an FFA member can earn. To earn this degree an FFA member has to have a specific grade point average, invested at least $1,500 or worked more than 1,000 hours in a Supervised Agricultural Experience project, must have 360 hours of agricultural education, received a Greenhand and Chapter degrees and completed at least 25 hours of community service. Taylor will attend Fox Valley Technical College and Prosser is considering a career in veterinary medicine.
Columbus FFA members submitted proficiency applications to the Wisconsin FFA for judging in early March. Amanda Dunbar received a gold rating for her Equine Placement application based on her employment at the Bristol Stables and completed a second application in Equine Entrepreneurship becoming a state finalist. Faith Baerwolf also receive a silver rating on her first year applying in Sheep Production. Garret Baerwolf received a gold rating for his first year in this area and applied in the Diversified Agricultural Production. Hannah Dahl competed in the Agricultural Sales earning a gold rating and a state finalist.
State FFA band: Kathryn and Sara Witzel have both been accepted to participate in the State FFA Band. Kathryn Witzel participated in the band last year making this her second year in the band. Sara Witzel will participate in the band for the first time. The Witzel twins will perform with the State FFA band at the Wisconsin State FFA convention in June.
SAE special delivery: Logan Raeder an eighth grade student at Columbus Middle School received an SAE Grant to start a poultry project and received donation of a small coop from Scott and Kelly Ebert.
Junior high essay contest: The Wisconsin FFA hosts a 500-word Junior High Essay contest each year about agricultural education. The contest is open to seventh and eighth grade students. This year’s theme is “Rise up Stand Out.”
SAE: The high school students participated in the Week three SAE online lesson. The students looked at where they can work in a career and at the specific skills, they will need. The students received a prerecorded video of the lesson and completed tasks at home.
High school:
Wisconsin fish and aquaculture: The students worked from home to complete a fish classification assignment, took a test on fish anatomy, and selected a Wisconsin fish species to do a research project. The students continued to learn about fishing regulations and fish identification.
Plant science: The students focused on plant cells. They took a quiz online about the importance of plants. The students then were challenged to create a 3D model of a plant cell.
Animal science: The students worked on a unit of Animal Welfare learning the differences between cultural beliefs about how humans treat animals. Students were able to explain the difference between animal rights, animal welfare and utilitarianism and looked at concerns associated with genetically engineered animals.
Middle school:
Food, forests and wildlife: Sixth grade students defined agriscience, learned about agricultural businesses in Columbus and learned about agricultural careers. The students finished the week preparing for an online agricultural career fashion show.
Animals, plants and food science: Eighth grade students started a state agriculture research project. Each student selected a different state and is researching the agricultural commodities, climate, soil and water resources available in their state.
