Columbus FFA week 1 of online learning

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Upcoming events: All school sponsored events are cancelled until further notice, watch for updates.

Agricultural literacy: The Columbus Future Farmers of America officer team is meeting virtually and discussing ways to continue to provide agricultural literacy to the 4K through third grade students. FFA officers are planning to record themselves reading books and provide videos to the elementary teachers along with mini virtual field trips.

Fifth grade grain adventures virtual field trip: The FFA takes students to Duffy Grain and then to Sassy Cow Dairy to teach them about agriculture. Since the field trip cannot take place the FFA will create a virtual tour.

Awards: Steven Taylor and Jordan Prosser have been awarded with state degrees. The Wisconsin FFA State Degree is the highest award an FFA member can earn. To earn this degree an FFA member has to have a specific grade point average, invested at least $1,500 or worked more than 1,000 hours in a Supervised Agricultural Experience project, must have 360 hours of agricultural education, received a Greenhand and Chapter degrees and completed at least 25 hours of community service. Taylor will attend Fox Valley Technical College and Prosser is considering a career in veterinary medicine.