Columbus FFA week 3 of online learning

Upcoming events: All school sponsored events are cancelled until further notice, watch for updates.
POSTPONED-Wisconsin State FFA Convention: They are doing some video announcements of awards.
National Chapter Award: The Columbus FFA officers continued to work on their application. The application due date has been extended to May 5.
Junior High Essay Contest: The Wisconsin FFA hosts a Junior High Essay contest each year. This year Columbus FFA has one eighth grade student Hillary Klubertanz working on an essay about her agricultural and FFA experiences.
UW-Madison Sheep Research Farm Virtual Tour: On April 17, the University of Wisconsin Sheep Research farm did a virtual tour that teachers and students could attend. Columbus FFA advisor and some of the students with sheep SAE projects participated in the tour. Jordan Prosser, Katy Witzel and Faith Baerwolf joined the tour with advisor Glenda Crook. Todd Taylor the flock manager gave the tour and shared information on raising lambs and breeding sheep.
SAE: The high school students participated in the Week 5 SAE lesson and learned about communication skills. The high school students continued their career research looking for local businesses they could work at or job shadow. The middle school students continued to work on their high school course list from the CHS course catalog.
Wisconsin Fish and Aquaculture: The students learned the parts of a lure and designed a new fishing lure. They had to identify the fish it would be used to catch, give directions on how to use the lure and describe the action of the lure in the water.
Plant Science: The students finished plant cell units. The class moved on to the plant physiology unit. They are learning about photosynthesis and cellular respiration.
Animal Science: The students finished animal career unit and began the classification unit.
Food, Forests and Wildlife: Sixth grade students began Wisconsin Agricultural Products unit. They were introduced to the Wisconsin Fun Faces of Agriculture. Each student was assigned an agricultural commodity to research and create a presentation.
Pizza, Pets and Plants: Seventh grade students finished the soil unit with a soil pH lab that showed the Thresholds of Agricultural Lime on the Color of Hydrangea Flowers.
Students worked through a series of mini videos of the lab demonstrations. The class started its agricultural crops unit to name crops in specific categories such as grains, oil and sugar crops, forages, vegetables and fruits.
Animals, Plants and Food Science: Eighth grade students were able to get their State Agriculture Presentations recorded and uploaded. The class then moved on to Food Science by visiting the Institute of Food Science website.
