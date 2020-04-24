Columbus FFA week 3 of online learning

Wisconsin Fish and Aquaculture: The students learned the parts of a lure and designed a new fishing lure. They had to identify the fish it would be used to catch, give directions on how to use the lure and describe the action of the lure in the water.

Plant Science: The students finished plant cell units. The class moved on to the plant physiology unit. They are learning about photosynthesis and cellular respiration.

Animal Science: The students finished animal career unit and began the classification unit.

Food, Forests and Wildlife: Sixth grade students began Wisconsin Agricultural Products unit. They were introduced to the Wisconsin Fun Faces of Agriculture. Each student was assigned an agricultural commodity to research and create a presentation.

Pizza, Pets and Plants: Seventh grade students finished the soil unit with a soil pH lab that showed the Thresholds of Agricultural Lime on the Color of Hydrangea Flowers.

Students worked through a series of mini videos of the lab demonstrations. The class started its agricultural crops unit to name crops in specific categories such as grains, oil and sugar crops, forages, vegetables and fruits.

Animals, Plants and Food Science: Eighth grade students were able to get their State Agriculture Presentations recorded and uploaded. The class then moved on to Food Science by visiting the Institute of Food Science website.