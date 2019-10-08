Wondering how to stretch those holiday dollars? It’s never too early to start to plan.
On Thursday, Oct. 17, local financial planner Becky Kirchberg will present “Find the Holiday Dollars You Didn’t Know You Had,” a workshop on finding ways to fund those holiday expenses, at the Columbus Public Library.
Kirchberg has been a financial planner and presenter since 2010.
You have free articles remaining.
“If you can lower your bills and increase your income, would you? I help people get control of their money so they can live the life they plan,” Kirchberg said. “We believe a solid financial knowledge foundation is the key to making healthy money choices. We teach people how money works so they can make informed decisions about how to take control of their finances.”
The workshop begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, held at the library’s annex, 251 W. James Street, Columbus. It is free and open to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)