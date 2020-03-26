Columbus Fire Chief discouraging burning through pandemic crisis

On March 25, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources suspended issuance of most burning permits until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak. Columbus Fire Chief Randy Koehn is discouraging burning in Dane and Dodge Counties and permits are required in Columbia County.
All DNR burn permits suspended and will no longer be issued (written or electronically). No burning debris piles in barrels, on the ground, grass or wooded areas. Small campfires for warming or cooking are OK but, strongly discouraged; burning debris in a campfire ring is not considered a campfire.
Check website dnr.wi.gov, keyword “fire” and the DNR social media for the up-to-date status. DNR will continue to remain in compliance with department leadership mandates and recommendations and will evaluate wildfire and pandemic risks as the situation evolves.
Spring in Wisconsin has the highest fire risk; debris burning is the top cause. Burning can be hazardous after snowmelt and before green-up when vegetation is dry (March-May). People are traditionally doing yard clean-up and choose to burn to dispose of yard waste, increasing fire risk. Increase social distancing/decrease person-to-person contact and decrease geographic travel of emergency responders and firefighters. Teleworking and reduced number of available staff may result in compromised emergency response and can result in rapid wildfire growth. Reduce smoke impact to those with compromised respiratory functions and firefighters
Fire and emergency response personnel are prepared to respond as usual. They are operating on more strict standard operating procedures (e.g., one person per vehicle, sanitizing equipment, precautions when interacting with others, etc. Response time may be slower. Fire detection measures include citizen reporting and patrol aircraft; report fires early, dial 911.
Special burning permits may be allowed for time-sensitive reasons and with a site inspection (e.g., agricultural site prep or land clearing development) Contact your local forester to discuss; please allow extra response time. You may be asked to video tape or record with your phone the site and email or text images.
