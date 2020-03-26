Columbus Fire Chief discouraging burning through pandemic crisis

On March 25, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources suspended issuance of most burning permits until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak. Columbus Fire Chief Randy Koehn is discouraging burning in Dane and Dodge Counties and permits are required in Columbia County.

All DNR burn permits suspended and will no longer be issued (written or electronically). No burning debris piles in barrels, on the ground, grass or wooded areas. Small campfires for warming or cooking are OK but, strongly discouraged; burning debris in a campfire ring is not considered a campfire.

Check website dnr.wi.gov, keyword “fire” and the DNR social media for the up-to-date status. DNR will continue to remain in compliance with department leadership mandates and recommendations and will evaluate wildfire and pandemic risks as the situation evolves.