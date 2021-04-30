Columbus Fire Chief Randy Koehn to retire this summer

As a child, he’d also go to the Columbus Fire Station to see Santa Claus, and Koehn said his biggest disappointment when he was too old to see Santa was no longer seeing the fire trucks.

In January 1975, Koehn applied to become a firefighter with the Columbus Fire Department. He worked there until May 1978.

“I had mixed emotions when I left the department for a full-time position with the Beaver Dam Fire Department beginning March 1, 1978. While I hated to leave the Columbus Fire Department, it was the right career move for me.”

While Columbus Fire Department does not have an EMS component to it, Beaver Dam did and Koehn said that was a big part of his job in Beaver Dam.

Koehn said he will never forget the traffic crash that occurred in August of 1980 when seven people died in a head-on crash on Highway G, west of Beaver Dam. Two families, one from Randolph and the other from Beaver Dam, lost their loved ones.

Months after the horrific crash, a tornado went through Beaver Dam, another memorable event for Koehn.