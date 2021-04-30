Columbus Fire Chief to retire this summer

While Columbus Fire Department does not have an EMS component to it, Beaver Dam did and Koehn said that was a big part of his job in Beaver Dam.

Koehn said he will never forget the traffic crash that occurred in August of 1980 when seven people died in a head-on crash on Highway G, west of Beaver Dam. Two families, one from Randolph and the other from Beaver Dam, lost their loved ones.

It was months after a tornado went through Beaver Dan, another memorable event for Koehn.

The fire at Monarch Range, where Rechek’s Food Pride currently sits on North Spring St., hasn’t been forgotten by any firefighters from that time. Feb. 16, 1990, a few teenage boys trying to start a fire in the vacant foundry caused one of the biggest fire ever in Beaver Dam. Firefighters stayed on the scene for days.

“Monarch would have been the most memorable fire for me,” Koehn said.

Koehn said he retired from the Beaver Dam Fire Department in May 2009 after serving as the interim fire chief prior to Alan Mannel being hired as Beaver Dam Fire Chief.

Koehn said Columbus was looking for a part-time fire chief which fit well with his own schedule.