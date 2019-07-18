Columbus Fire Department hosted a valuable training session July 17 that could save lives.
In partnership with the Wisconsin Propane Education & Research Council, CFD hosted an emergency response propane training session outside the old Countryside Ford building in Columbus. Training was facilitated by Fire & Industrial Response Enterprises from Green Bay.
Along with Columbus, Fall River and Rio fire departments participated in the training. Firefighters met at the Columbus station for an hour of classroom instruction before diving into hands-on work.
Instructors Luke Van Noie, Deena Quinn, Randy Stocker and Logan Simaowski led the groups through five different propane fire scenarios.
Tanks were set up throughout the parking lot and propane was provided by Walter’s Gas Service of Beaver Dam. Groups of five completed each simulation, putting out flames with water from a large hose.
“We teach them to hold the hose nice and straight because if you come in there all bobbing up and down, the fire will either come out and eat you or go over your head,” Van Noie said.
Departments had a chance to learn how to safely extinguish flames from grills, bulk tanks, propane terminal piping props and squelch a fire from a tank struck by a forklift. The training, which could exceed $4,000, is provided free to departments across Wisconsin. Van Noie said his company recently held a session in far northwestern Wisconsin.
“We travel quite a bit to provide this training,” Van Noie said. “We go to every corner of the state; we do about 15 to 20 of these per year. This is actually a close one, only two hours away.”
FIRE uses a rotation of 12 instructors. Van Noie said the training develops camaraderie with instructors and departments around the state.
“We give each other a hard time and poke fun at each other, kind of like a hunting trip,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun.”
And it provides essential propane training firefighters can use in real-life emergencies.
“The Columbus department has nice equipment and is funded well, but there are some that just don’t have the money for this type of training,” Van Noie said. “The Wisconsin Propane Education and Research Council provides it for free.”
