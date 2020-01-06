Columbus Fire Department releases December report log

Dec. 11, 5:23 p.m. - The Columbus Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle accident on Highway 151 for a one-vehicle rollover. CFD shut down one lane of traffic.
Dec. 15, 12:47 p.m. - The Columbus Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 73 and Highway V. The Jaws of Life was used to get two people out of one vehicle. Sun Prairie and Marshall EMS were called in to assist LifeStar EMS. Five people were transported to area hospitals. CFD shut down both highways.
Dec. 21, 10:04 p.m. - The Columbus Fire Department responded to a one-vehicle rollover on Highway 73 just south of Highway V. The department closed one lane of traffic.
Dec. 24, 5:32 p.m. - The Columbus Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 73 and Weiner Road. CFD shut down one lane of traffic on Highway 73 and helped clean up debris.
Dec. 28, 10:52 p.m. - The Columbus Fire Department responded to an alarm activation from a child accidentally pulling the pull station at 586 River Rd.
Dec. 29, 1:34 a.m. - The Columbus Fire Department responded to assist EMS on Drolshagen Road for a possible carbon monoxide leak and found nothing.
Dec. 30, 3:43 p.m. - The Columbus Fire Department responded to assist the Columbus Police Department on North Ludington Street.
Dec. 31, 5:56 p.m. - The Columbus Fire Department responded to a MABIS mutual aid call for the Waterloo Fire Department. CFD took one tender truck and dumped one load of water and assisted on Glory Road for a shed that was on fire.
Total fire calls for 2019-170