Columbus Fire Department releases December report log

Dec. 11, 5:23 p.m. - The Columbus Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle accident on Highway 151 for a one-vehicle rollover. CFD shut down one lane of traffic.

Dec. 15, 12:47 p.m. - The Columbus Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 73 and Highway V. The Jaws of Life was used to get two people out of one vehicle. Sun Prairie and Marshall EMS were called in to assist LifeStar EMS. Five people were transported to area hospitals. CFD shut down both highways.

Dec. 21, 10:04 p.m. - The Columbus Fire Department responded to a one-vehicle rollover on Highway 73 just south of Highway V. The department closed one lane of traffic.

Dec. 24, 5:32 p.m. - The Columbus Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 73 and Weiner Road. CFD shut down one lane of traffic on Highway 73 and helped clean up debris.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dec. 28, 10:52 p.m. - The Columbus Fire Department responded to an alarm activation from a child accidentally pulling the pull station at 586 River Rd.

Dec. 29, 1:34 a.m. - The Columbus Fire Department responded to assist EMS on Drolshagen Road for a possible carbon monoxide leak and found nothing.