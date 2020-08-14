You are the owner of this article.
Columbus Fire gets $20,000 donation to restore department’s first fire truck
Columbus Fire Department Chief Randy Koehn, left, accepts a donation from Judy (Niehoff) Mann from the Niehoff family. The funds will be used to help restore an antique fire truck that was the Columbus Fire Department's first motorized truck.

 TERRI PEDERSON, Columbus Journal

The Columbus Fire Department is garnering support to restore a true hero in Columbus – the first motorized fire truck ever purchased for the city.

“We received a $20,000 donation from the estate of Eugene and Carol Niehoff that is earmarked for the restoration of our antique fire engine,” Columbus Fire Chief Randy Koehn said.

The truck is a 1925 American LaFrance pumper. Koehn said it was the first motorized vehicle in the history of the department.

“It is currently sitting in storage, collecting dust,” Koehn said. “The plan is to have it restored and permanently put on display in the new fire station, currently slated to be built in three to four years.”

Koehn said donations are coming in and on Wednesday he received a $500 donation for the truck from the family of Bernie Dykstra in his memory.

Anyone wanting to donate to the restoration project can send donations to the Columbus Fire Department, 123 W Harrison St., Columbus, WI 53925. They can be addressed to Koehn.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

