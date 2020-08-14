Columbus Fire gets $20,000 donation to restore department’s first fire truck

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Columbus Fire Department is garnering support to restore a true hero in Columbus – the first motorized fire truck ever purchased for the city.

“We received a $20,000 donation from the estate of Eugene and Carol Niehoff that is earmarked for the restoration of our antique fire engine,” Columbus Fire Chief Randy Koehn said.

The truck is a 1925 American LaFrance pumper. Koehn said it was the first motorized vehicle in the history of the department.

“It is currently sitting in storage, collecting dust,” Koehn said. “The plan is to have it restored and permanently put on display in the new fire station, currently slated to be built in three to four years.”

Koehn said donations are coming in and on Wednesday he received a $500 donation for the truck from the family of Bernie Dykstra in his memory.

Anyone wanting to donate to the restoration project can send donations to the Columbus Fire Department, 123 W Harrison St., Columbus, WI 53925. They can be addressed to Koehn.

