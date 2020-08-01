COLUMBUS FIRE LOG

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 8, 9:43 p.m.-The Columbus Fire Department responded to the 600 block of North Dickason Blvd. for a Carbon Monoxide Alarm going off. The alarm was expired and needed to be replaced.

July 13, 8:33 a.m.-The Columbus Fire Department responded to Highway 151 near exit 115 under the bridge for a construction worker that was hit by a vehicle. We assisted at the scene and rerouted all southbound traffic at that location.

July 17, 4:05 a.m.-The Columbus Fire Department responded to an electrical fire on North Ludington Street. The fire was out upon our arrival and we checked for hot spots.

July 19, 8:21 p.m.-The Columbus Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Avalon Road for a gas leak inside a home. We found levels above 10,000PPM in the basement from a fitting that was leaking by the water heater. The gas was shut off and the home was ventilated.

July 27, 1:18 a.m.-The Columbus Fire Department responded with our Squad to assist the Marshall Fire Department for a gas line that was hit by a vehicle in their downtown area.

Total calls so far in 2020-84