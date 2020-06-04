Columbus Fire Log

May 15, 10:16 a.m.-The Columbus Fire Department responded to a report of smoke in a laundry room at 779 Maple Ave. The fire was out when on arrival smoke was removed from the building. While investigating, it was found the fire started from a control unit in a dryer in the laundry room and burned itself out.
May 15, 9:25 p.m.-The Columbus Fire Department responded to assist EMS on Highway 151 south of Columbus.
May 16, 9:14 a.m.-The Columbus Fire Department responded to a two vehicle accident with injuries, at the intersection of Hwy 16 and 60 and TT. The Jaws of Life was used to get the driver out of one vehicle. Three people were injured. The department watered down the grass under and around the car as smoke was coming from underneath the vehicle from the dead grass and hot parts, closed down one lane of traffic on TT and 16 and 60, cleaned up debris and assisted EMS.
May 16, 5:57 p.m.-The Columbus Fire Department responded to 210 Dix St. for a grease fire in the deli. FF put out the fire, shut off the gas to the deep fryer, and ventilated the smoke out of the building.
May 21, 9:43 a.m.-The Columbus Fire Department responded to Oak Grove Drive for a fire alarm that turned out to be a false alarm.
May 21, 2:27 p.m.-The Columbus Fire Department responded with the ladder truck to the Waterloo Fire Department for a structure fire but was canceled while enroute.
May 22, 10:16 a.m.-The Columbus Fire Department responded to N2117 Columbus Fall River Road for a person trapped in a machine. When the department arrived they had gotten her arms out of the belt machine, so EMS was assisted.
May 24, 12:32 p.m.-The Columbus Fire Department responded to 409 N Ludington St. for an electrical fire. The fire was out when the department got on scene. A thermal imaging
May 26, 3:21 p.m.-The Columbus Fire Department responded to N2551 Columbus Fall River Road for a report of black smoke coming from the property. This turned out to be a camera was used to check for hot spots and the smoke was ventilated out of the building.debris pile and the owner was advised of burning regulations in Columbia County.
May 28, 4:52 p.m.-The Columbus Fire Department responded to Brevity Lane for a natural gas smell outside. Energies found an old replaced gas line underground that was not capped off when it was replaced and with all the rain it was causing the smell to be present in the area.
May 29, 9:47 a.m.-The Columbus Fire Department responded to Hwy 151 for a two vehicle accident with injuries. One lane of traffic southbound was shut down.
Total calls so far this year- 65
