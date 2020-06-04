Columbus Fire Log

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 15, 10:16 a.m.-The Columbus Fire Department responded to a report of smoke in a laundry room at 779 Maple Ave. The fire was out when on arrival smoke was removed from the building. While investigating, it was found the fire started from a control unit in a dryer in the laundry room and burned itself out.

May 15, 9:25 p.m.-The Columbus Fire Department responded to assist EMS on Highway 151 south of Columbus.

May 16, 9:14 a.m.-The Columbus Fire Department responded to a two vehicle accident with injuries, at the intersection of Hwy 16 and 60 and TT. The Jaws of Life was used to get the driver out of one vehicle. Three people were injured. The department watered down the grass under and around the car as smoke was coming from underneath the vehicle from the dead grass and hot parts, closed down one lane of traffic on TT and 16 and 60, cleaned up debris and assisted EMS.

May 16, 5:57 p.m.-The Columbus Fire Department responded to 210 Dix St. for a grease fire in the deli. FF put out the fire, shut off the gas to the deep fryer, and ventilated the smoke out of the building.

May 21, 9:43 a.m.-The Columbus Fire Department responded to Oak Grove Drive for a fire alarm that turned out to be a false alarm.