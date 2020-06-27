COLUMBUS FIRE LOG

June 2: 8:26 p.m.—The Columbus Fire Department responded to N4770 Jones Road for power lines down with a tree branch on fire. It used 50 gallons of water and ½ gallon of foam to put the fire out.
June 2: 8:50 p.m.—The Columbus Fire Department responded to a possible tree on fire from power lines touching it on Highway 73. The fire was out upon the chief’s arrival and no other units responded.
June 4: 1:07 p.m.—The Columbus Fire Department responded to a woman on fire on the patio at 550 River Road. The fire was out upon the chief’s arrival and no other units responded.
June 4: 11:30 p.m.—The Columbus Fire Department responded to a report of a small fire in a pickup truck on Dix Street. The fire was out upon the chief’sarrival and no other units responded.
June 8: 3:09 p.m.—The Columbus Fire Department responded to W11042 Van Buren Road for light smoke in a house. The source was located on a stove downstairs, gas was shut off and the house was ventilated.
June 9: 8:55 p.m.—The Columbus Fire Department responded to North Lewis Street for a power line down across the road. The department blocked off traffic in both directions until the Columbus Water and Light Department got on scene.
June 14: 12:23 p.m.—The Columbus Fire Department responded to 210 Dix St., for a fire alarm going off from a water sprinkler pipe that had broken in the back room of the store. The department assisted in helping remove the water from the building.
June 19: 12:47 p.m.—The Columbus Fire Department responded to a mutual aid call for the Fall River Fire Department for a possible apartment fire from a car that was on fire close to the building.
June 20: 11:10 a.m.—The Columbus Fire Department responded to assist EMS at 580 River Road.
Total fire calls so far for 2020: 74
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.