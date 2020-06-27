COLUMBUS FIRE LOG

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 2: 8:26 p.m.—The Columbus Fire Department responded to N4770 Jones Road for power lines down with a tree branch on fire. It used 50 gallons of water and ½ gallon of foam to put the fire out.

June 2: 8:50 p.m.—The Columbus Fire Department responded to a possible tree on fire from power lines touching it on Highway 73. The fire was out upon the chief’s arrival and no other units responded.

June 4: 1:07 p.m.—The Columbus Fire Department responded to a woman on fire on the patio at 550 River Road. The fire was out upon the chief’s arrival and no other units responded.

June 4: 11:30 p.m.—The Columbus Fire Department responded to a report of a small fire in a pickup truck on Dix Street. The fire was out upon the chief’sarrival and no other units responded.

June 8: 3:09 p.m.—The Columbus Fire Department responded to W11042 Van Buren Road for light smoke in a house. The source was located on a stove downstairs, gas was shut off and the house was ventilated.

June 9: 8:55 p.m.—The Columbus Fire Department responded to North Lewis Street for a power line down across the road. The department blocked off traffic in both directions until the Columbus Water and Light Department got on scene.