COLUMBUS FIRE LOG
0 comments
COLUMBUS FIRE LOG

COLUMBUS FIRE LOG

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Columbus new rescue truck arrives

Columbus Fire Department personnel look over a new fire truck at the fire station Friday. The new rescue truck replaces a 1991 truck and will be used on a variety of calls.

 TERRI PEDERSON/DAILY CITIZEN

June 2: 8:26 p.m.—The Columbus Fire Department responded to N4770 Jones Road for power lines down with a tree branch on fire. It used 50 gallons of water and ½ gallon of foam to put the fire out.

June 2: 8:50 p.m.—The Columbus Fire Department responded to a possible tree on fire from power lines touching it on Highway 73. The fire was out upon the chief’s arrival and no other units responded.

June 4: 1:07 p.m.—The Columbus Fire Department responded to a woman on fire on the patio at 550 River Road. The fire was out upon the chief’s arrival and no other units responded.

June 4: 11:30 p.m.—The Columbus Fire Department responded to a report of a small fire in a pickup truck on Dix Street. The fire was out upon the chief’sarrival and no other units responded.

June 8: 3:09 p.m.—The Columbus Fire Department responded to W11042 Van Buren Road for light smoke in a house. The source was located on a stove downstairs, gas was shut off and the house was ventilated.

June 9: 8:55 p.m.—The Columbus Fire Department responded to North Lewis Street for a power line down across the road. The department blocked off traffic in both directions until the Columbus Water and Light Department got on scene.

June 14: 12:23 p.m.—The Columbus Fire Department responded to 210 Dix St., for a fire alarm going off from a water sprinkler pipe that had broken in the back room of the store. The department assisted in helping remove the water from the building.

June 19: 12:47 p.m.—The Columbus Fire Department responded to a mutual aid call for the Fall River Fire Department for a possible apartment fire from a car that was on fire close to the building.

June 20: 11:10 a.m.—The Columbus Fire Department responded to assist EMS at 580 River Road.

Total fire calls so far for 2020: 74

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: School Reopening Guidance

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News