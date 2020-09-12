 Skip to main content
COLUMBUS FIRE LOG
Aug. 25, 7:50 p.m.—The Columbus Fire Department responded to 110 Stuart St., for a Fire alarm activation.

Aug. 27, 10:39 a.m.—The Columbus Fire Department responded to the 100 block of West School Street for a smell of Natural gas and found no readings.

Aug. 30, 7:16 p.m.—The Columbus Fire Department responded to assist EMS on Highway 89 in the town of Columbus.

Sept. 3, 8:33 a.m.—The Columbus Fire Department responded to the 500 block of Park Avenue for a smell of Gas in a residence basement.

Total calls so far in 2020-94

