COLUMBUS FIRE LOG

Aug. 25, 7:50 p.m.—The Columbus Fire Department responded to 110 Stuart St., for a Fire alarm activation.
Aug. 27, 10:39 a.m.—The Columbus Fire Department responded to the 100 block of West School Street for a smell of Natural gas and found no readings.
Aug. 30, 7:16 p.m.—The Columbus Fire Department responded to assist EMS on Highway 89 in the town of Columbus.
Sept. 3, 8:33 a.m.—The Columbus Fire Department responded to the 500 block of Park Avenue for a smell of Gas in a residence basement.
Total calls so far in 2020-94
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.