Columbus Historic Landmarks and Preservation Commission will be sponsoring its third free Concert in the Park on Thursday, Aug. 22, 6 to 8 p.m. in the green space near the pavilion. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will move indoors to the upper floor of the pavilion which now has an elevator, newly-refinished dance floor, freshly painted ballroom and handicap accessible restrooms. The concert goes on rain or shine.
Gabriel Sanchez of the Milwaukee area, along with a few of his supporting performers will provide the evening’s entertainment. Sanchez’s full-time career since 2002 has been performing “The Prince Experience” across the country. This family-friendly performance will feature several instruments, as Sanchez himself is versatile on many. Concert-goers may even hear a few of Prince’s most popular songs along with some original compositions and favorites from the 1970s to today, as Sanchez performs his living tribute to Prince as part of his program.
Food vendors providing an assortment of beverages, brats, burgers, and pizza will be available beginning at 5 p.m. Or you are welcome to bring in your own picnic, lawn chairs and blankets — no glass containers, please. Popcorn will also be available to support the iconic George Hasey popcorn wagon.
Come on out to Fireman’s Park for an evening of relaxation and fun as you listen to Gabriel Sanchez Aug. 22. These summer concerts have been possible because of generous donations from local businesses who have sponsored bringing in the performers so that CHLPC can accept your donations to continue more restoration projects at the historic pavilion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)