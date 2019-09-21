The ever-expanding Oddtoberfest will feature an array of activities at this year’s annual event.
The 10th year of the Oktoberfest-style festival will return to Fireman’s Park, 1049 Park Ave., Saturday, Sept. 28. Running from 2-10 p.m. in and around the park pavilion, Oddtoberfest will continue to serve as a major fundraiser for Odd Fellows Tri-County Lodge No. 40, a fraternal charitable organization dedicated to supporting the community.
The festival continues to grow and diversify, with an Art and Author fair and a classic auto show among recent additions to the German celebration.
The pavilion will transform into a German beer hall featuring ethnic food and beverages, including Bavarian sausages, kids activities and hourly 50/50 raffles. There will be wine, Sprecher root beer and other sodas as well as five types of beer available, including Oktoberfest, a German beer and beers from local Cercis Brewing Company to name a few. Live polka music will begin at 3 p.m. with Carol and the Keynotes, followed by the Tom Brusky Band at 6.
Oddtoberfest attendees can also browse the third annual Art and Author fair on the lower level of the pavilion from 2 to 6 p.m., featuring the works of local artists and authors that can be viewed and purchased.
The Columbus Public Library and The Workshop art and craft studio will both have booths of their own, providing guests with hands-on activities. Literary genres of the fair will include children’s books, memoirs of cancer survivors, paranormal works and nonfiction.
New to Oddtoberfest this year, a vintage car and motorcycle show will take place on the Fireman’s Park lawn. There will be no entry fee or official judging, but there will be a trophy for “oddest car.”
For more information, email wioddfellows40@yahoo.com.
