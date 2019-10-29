The city of Columbus announces that Fireman's Park Pavilion will be open for walking hours this fall and winter.
The Pavilion, located at 1049 Park Ave., will be open for walking every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, from Nov. 5-March 26, 2020, 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. It will be closed Mondays and Fridays to walking due to the rental schedule. Walkers should use walking shoes and not street shoes.
The Columbus Public Works Department reserves the right to change or adjust the Pavilion walking schedule due to maintenance and the rental schedule.
Donations are always welcome to help pay for utilities, repairs, and maintenance of the Fireman's Park Pavilion and would be very much appreciated. Those interested can make a donation by mailing a check to City of Columbus-DPW, 229 E. School Street, Columbus, WI 53925.
