Columbus Fireman's Park pavilion getting a new coat of paint

Fireman’s Park was established in 1916, on swampy land on the southern edge of Columbus on what was then called Madison Street.
The local firemen were instrumental in fund-raising to allow the land to be tiled and drained. They also assisted in the work of preparing the land.
The first building to be erected in 1916, was the pavilion which resembles the Alpine house barns of Europe with its Jerkinhead gables and wraparound verandas on both levels. The Callahan Brothers, who had also built several local barns in the area, were the builders along with help from local firemen.
A crew of firemen painted the building upon its completion.
On the National Register of Historic Places, the pavilion welcomes groups large and small to use its facilities. Contact the Columbus Recreation Department for information about rentals.
Members of Columbus Historic Landmarks & Preservation Commission have been instrumental in spearheading the fund raising in recent years to install an elevator, as well as to provide accessible restrooms on three levels, upgrade the electrical service, refinish the ballroom floor, paint the interior walls and ceiling of the upper level, and most recently, to upgrade and restore all the windows.
Now the exterior of the building is being repainted. Roberts Painting of Randolph is currently engaged in the project, which is possible because of donations from the estate of Merle Guenther.
To contribute to additional upgrades such as kitchen and improvements to the ground floor level, donations of all sizes will be welcomed at City Hall, 105 N. Dickason Boulevard, or contact a member of Preservation Commission: Carolyn Fredericks, John Salzwedel, Beth Altschwager, Retta Kurth, Jan Ulrich, Ruth Hermanson or Eric Lukasavitz.
