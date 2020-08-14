Columbus Fireman's Park pavilion getting a new coat of paint

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fireman’s Park was established in 1916, on swampy land on the southern edge of Columbus on what was then called Madison Street.

The local firemen were instrumental in fund-raising to allow the land to be tiled and drained. They also assisted in the work of preparing the land.

The first building to be erected in 1916, was the pavilion which resembles the Alpine house barns of Europe with its Jerkinhead gables and wraparound verandas on both levels. The Callahan Brothers, who had also built several local barns in the area, were the builders along with help from local firemen.

A crew of firemen painted the building upon its completion.

On the National Register of Historic Places, the pavilion welcomes groups large and small to use its facilities. Contact the Columbus Recreation Department for information about rentals.

Members of Columbus Historic Landmarks & Preservation Commission have been instrumental in spearheading the fund raising in recent years to install an elevator, as well as to provide accessible restrooms on three levels, upgrade the electrical service, refinish the ballroom floor, paint the interior walls and ceiling of the upper level, and most recently, to upgrade and restore all the windows.