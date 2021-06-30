Columbus Fourth of July celebration runs today through Sunday

COLUMBUS – A city of 5,000 people has hosted people from miles around July 4 and will once again this year.
Columbus 4th of July Committee President Tory Weidemann said the celebration brings a few thousand people out for the celebration.
“For the parade route, you will see people lined up and down the whole way,” Weidemann said. “I think this year people are itching to get out of the house.”
Columbus Fourth of July was canceled in 2020 for the first time, Weidemann said.
“I hope a lot of people come out,” Weidemann said. “No one got to do anything for a year and a half.”
The celebration — including days of bands and rides, plus a parade and fireworks July 4 — begins today. A free movie, “Croods 2 – A New Age” will be played at 7 p.m. in the pavilion in Fireman’s Park. A princess party in the same location starts at 5 p.m.
There will be many of food options during the festival, Weidemann said. Maria’s Taco Truck out of Watertown, Maui Wowi smoothies, Sugar River Kettle Corn, Mr. Ed’s and the Sweet Shoppe will all be in the park.
“The American Legion will also be serving hamburgers and the Knights of Columbus will be doing the brats,” Weidemann said.
The carnival and entertainment garden open beginning on Thursday. Mark Croft will perform beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The carnival will open at 5 p.m.
Friday Pacific Coast Hwy will take the main stage in the entertainment garden at 7:30 p.m. The carnival will open at 5 p.m.
On Saturday, Jesse Walker and Randy Kiel perform at the Columbus Senior Center from 1 to 5 p.m. The entertainment in Fireman’s Park will begin at 2 p.m. with Vintage Vegas Duo with special guest Bobby Way taking the main stage. The main stage will be occupied by 5th Gear beginning at 7:30 p.m. the carnival will open at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The wristband special is $35 and runs from 1 to 9 p.m.
July 4 is the heart of the event. Sunday will feature the parade running through downtown beginning at noon. Weidemann said there are normally about 100 entries in the parade. The parade lineup starts at the Columbus Countryside Vet Clinic on Temkin Road and will head south on Ludington St. It will follow through downtown Columbus and past Fireman’s Park. The parade ends at the corner of Tower Drive and Park Avenue.
“There is entertainment in the park after the parade so people normally head there right afterward,” Weidemann said.
Carson Howell will perform in Fireman’s Park after the parade. The main stage in the entertainment garden will feature Dock 51 from 1 to 4 p.m. and Pilot from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.
The fireworks show will be provided by Spectrum Pyrotechnics of Reeseville. It begins at dusk.
Weidemann said the fireworks will have ground and aerial displays.
The lights will not go out until five minutes before the show begins, Weidemann said. This is to allow people to get safely to their blankets or where ever they planned to be while watching the fireworks.