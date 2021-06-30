Columbus Fourth of July celebration runs today through Sunday

COLUMBUS – A city of 5,000 people has hosted people from miles around July 4 and will once again this year.

Columbus 4th of July Committee President Tory Weidemann said the celebration brings a few thousand people out for the celebration.

“For the parade route, you will see people lined up and down the whole way,” Weidemann said. “I think this year people are itching to get out of the house.”

Columbus Fourth of July was canceled in 2020 for the first time, Weidemann said.

“I hope a lot of people come out,” Weidemann said. “No one got to do anything for a year and a half.”

The celebration — including days of bands and rides, plus a parade and fireworks July 4 — begins today. A free movie, “Croods 2 – A New Age” will be played at 7 p.m. in the pavilion in Fireman’s Park. A princess party in the same location starts at 5 p.m.

There will be many of food options during the festival, Weidemann said. Maria’s Taco Truck out of Watertown, Maui Wowi smoothies, Sugar River Kettle Corn, Mr. Ed’s and the Sweet Shoppe will all be in the park.

“The American Legion will also be serving hamburgers and the Knights of Columbus will be doing the brats,” Weidemann said.