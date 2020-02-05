Columbus Future Business Leaders of America advance to state competition

Local students and members of Columbus High School Future Business Leaders of America traveled to Waterloo High School Saturday, Feb. 1, to compete in a variety of academic events and attend professional development workshops at its annual Regional Leadership Conference.

In all, the Columbus High School FBLA teams placed 43 members in the top eight of their event, with 24 members qualifying for state competition in March.

At conferences, FBLA members compete in a variety of academic events related to Business and Information Technology. Events range from Graphic Design, to Computer Game and Simulation Programming, to Client Service. In these events, students engage through both written tests and role-plays with judges from the industry. These events give students real work experiences and allow them to bridge the gap between schoolwork and technical skills. Most of all, the conferences give students the chance to make new friends, win awards, and be recognized for their incredible work.

FBLA has divisions in middle school, high school, college, and at the professional level, supporting individuals in their ability to network and build important skills in the fields of Business and Information Technology. Those who would like to learn more about FBLA, contact Chapter Adviser Joseph Schneider at jschneider@columbus.k12.wi.us.