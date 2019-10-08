Columbus High School’s Future Business Leaders of America held a fundraiser for the March of Dimes Sept. 27 at the homecoming football game against Lake Mills. They held a Miracle Minute after the first quarter where fans from both Columbus and Lake Mills could donate to the nonprofit organization that works to prevent birth defects and help babies and mothers thrive. In just a minute, they raised $295.51. They than all of those who donated, as well as Taylor Raley, Kenzie Selk, Bri Emerson, Austin Lietha, Taylor Zittel, Grace Stormer, Megan Huber, and Taylor Walcott for volunteering to help. If you would like to donate yourself, you can head to marchofdimes.org and support the cause.
