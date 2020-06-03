Columbus gets a new rescue truck

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COLUMBUS – Columbus Fire Department is the proud owner a brand new rescue truck that was driven into the city on Friday night.

The truck was built by Marion Body Works of Marion. It will carry extrication equipment and a wide variety of other rescue equipment. It will respond to any type of rescue call.

The fire truck will also respond to fires and has an air filling station to fill the air bottles at fires. It will carry supplies to handle hazardous material spills.

It also has an area inside that will be used as a command post at major incidents.

This purchase is a joint venture between the city and the area rural fire group. It replaces the current rescue truck that was built in 1991.

Columbus last truck purchase was an engine in 2007.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

