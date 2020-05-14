Columbus gets grant for Hibbard Street reconstruction

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Columbus has been awarded a $450,000 Local Roads Improvement grant to help with the $1.9 million Hibbard Street reconstruction.

The city will reconstruct Hibbard Street including curbs, gutters and sidewalks. Some residents objected to installation of sidewalks in part due to special assessments levied on property owners.

The grant program, established in 1991, assists local governments in improving deteriorated streets and roads.

Mayor Michael Thom said. “Columbus is incredibly lucky to receive this grant. It comes at a critical time when we are actively investing in repairing and replacing aging infrastructure, which will benefit our community for decades.”

The grant application was submitted as a collaborative effort between city staff and the city’s engineering firm, Reukert & Mielke.

No contract for the work has been awarded yet as the city was waiting to hear about the status of the grant. It is expected the reconstruction will be started and finished yet this year.

Columbus did not have a major road project in 2019 but had reconstructed James Street in 2017 and saw the reconstruction of the Highway 151/Highway 16/60 interchange over several years between 2016 and 2018.