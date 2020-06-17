Columbus girl wants removal of Christopher Columbus Statue

Abbi Adams is turning 16 and doing something many people her age do -- learning to drive a car.
She also has a bigger goal this summer. She wants removal of a Christopher Columbus statute, which currently stands near the intersection of Highways 16/60 and 151 on state owned land. Columbus resident Dan Amato gave the statute to the city in 2012.
“They had great intentions, and it was a great gift to the city, but it sends the wrong message to people when you entering the town,” Adams said.
In 2017, city officials discussed moving the statute or giving it to the Christopher Columbus Museum in the city, but no action was ever taken by the city council.
“A lot of us see him every single day,” Adams said. “It is the first thing you see when you enter Columbus.”
Adams created a Change.org petition that has more than 1,400 signatures to remove the fiberglass statue.
Columbus was named after the explorer in 1839 by Elbert Dickason.
In her own education, Adams said the message of Christopher Columbus being a great explorer changed throughout the years to that of a man who exploited Native Americans.
“In reality, he was a terrible man who caused centuries of pain and suffering for Native Americans,” Adams wrote for the petition. “Columbus enslaved and murdered hundreds of Native Americans throughout his journey of 'discovering' America. On top of this, he began the practice of forcing Natives to convert to Christianity and stripping them of their culture and religious practices.”
Adams said she wanted to do something more than just posting on Instagram and wanted to make a change in her own community.
Adams said she has spoken to Mayor Michael Thom and was told the Columbus City Council would discuss the statute during its meeting on July 7.
Residents are asked to submit comments and concerns via email to members of the city council or the mayor in order to reduce the number of people in attendance.
Adams said she is not suggesting destroying the statute, but thinks it might be a better fit for the Columbus Historical Society.
“Destroying it would defeat the purpose,” Adams said. “We need to teach history, and we need to teach the history of Columbus and what he did, but we don’t want it with no context. In an educational setting, it may make more sense.
The petition is available at: change.org/p/take-down-the-christopher-columbus-statue-in-columbus-wi
