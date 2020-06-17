Columbus girl wants removal of Christopher Columbus Statue

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Abbi Adams is turning 16 and doing something many people her age do -- learning to drive a car.

She also has a bigger goal this summer. She wants removal of a Christopher Columbus statute, which currently stands near the intersection of Highways 16/60 and 151 on state owned land. Columbus resident Dan Amato gave the statute to the city in 2012.

“They had great intentions, and it was a great gift to the city, but it sends the wrong message to people when you entering the town,” Adams said.

In 2017, city officials discussed moving the statute or giving it to the Christopher Columbus Museum in the city, but no action was ever taken by the city council.

“A lot of us see him every single day,” Adams said. “It is the first thing you see when you enter Columbus.”

Adams created a Change.org petition that has more than 1,400 signatures to remove the fiberglass statue.

Columbus was named after the explorer in 1839 by Elbert Dickason.

In her own education, Adams said the message of Christopher Columbus being a great explorer changed throughout the years to that of a man who exploited Native Americans.