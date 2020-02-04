Columbus grad excels at South Dakota State University

Abbey Ann Stadler, from Columbus, has been named to the dean's list for academic excellence after the fall 2019 semester at South Dakota State University in Brookings. To earn dean's list distinctions in SDSU's colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Stadler, a student in the College of Education and Human Sciences, finished the semester with a 4.0. More than 1,000 students recorded a 4.0 last fall.