Columbus graduates earn honors from UW-Green Bay

UW-Green Bay has announced the names of undergraduate students receiving semester honors for the fall 2019 semester. Students who earn a 4.0 grade point average, which represents all "A" grades, receive highest honors. High honors go to students earning 3.99 to 3.75 grade point averages. Honors are given to students earning 3.74 to 3.50 grade point averages. Students are listed by the county claimed as place of permanent residence. All were full-time students in the fall term, earning 12 or more credits of graded coursework. This list includes students attending all four UW-Green Bay campuses (Green Bay, Marinette, Manitowoc, Sheboygan).

Students from Columbus receiving honors include: Jackie Anthes, Semester Honors, Lauren Blumenthal, Semester Honors, Megan Boettcher, Semester Highest Honors and Carmen Hidalgo, Semester High Honors.

