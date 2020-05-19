Columbus grocery to reopen on Wednesday following deli fire

COLUMBUS – The Pick ‘n Save Grocery Store, 210 Dix St., will open Wednesday morning for the first time following a weekend fire in its deli. Columbus Fire Chief Randy Koehn said the fire department was called Saturday at 5:55 p.m. for a report of fire inside the building.
The fire was caused by cooking oil in a deep fryer in the deli, Koehn said.
“Damage was contained to the fryer and immediate area with no structural damage,” Koehn said. “We remained on scene until 8:20 p.m. with most of our time spent on removing smoke from the building.”
The grocery store was professionally cleaned before its reopening. It will be open at 6 a.m.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.
