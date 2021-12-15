Columbus has first listening session to find out community concerns about utility

COLUMBUS – Residents in Columbus voiced concerns Tuesday about an upcoming referendum question asking if the city should create a storm water utility.
About a dozen people attended the meeting with three addressing concerns to them after listening to an informational portion of the meeting at the Columbus Senior Center.
“As we all know, the city of Columbus has a history of flooding and other storm water concerns and the city’s current storm water infrastructure needs routine maintenance and additional infrastructure in order to alleviate the storm water issues that we have,” Alderperson Sarah Motiff said.
Unfortunately storm water concerns have to take a back burner to the larger needs such as police and fire protection while the city is budgeting each year, Motiff said.
City officials will ask voters in a referendum in April whether the city should form and fund a storm water utility.
The question will read, “Shall the City of Columbus Storm water Utility be permitted to charge its customers for maintenance and operation of storm water management facilities and infrastructure without reducing the levy limit for fees collected?”
A "yes" vote authorizes the city to create the utility and collect fees, but does not require the city council to take that action. If it did create a utility and collect fees, the city would not have to reduce the tax levy by a corresponding amount in order to meet state levy limits.
A storm water utility operates like an electric or water utility and can collect fees related to controlling. It may collect fees used to fund a municipal storm water management program. Other communities, including Beaver Dam, added storm water utilities before the state required taxpayer approval by residents.
Jason Lietha, with Ruekert-Mielke, went over some details of the flooding that has impacted properties near the Crawfish River and its tributaries along with areas where people do not think storm water damage occurs such as Hibbard Street.
The utility funds would be set aside for any area in the city, Lietha said.
“We don’t expect the funds would pay 100 percent for all the needed improvements,” Lietha said. “We know there will always be need, but it is a start. It is a way to start chipping away at that without borrowing or raising taxes.”
A homeowner would pay $5 per month for a total of $60 per year. Businesses, churches and schools would pay more due to having larger parcels that would have more storm water, Lietha said.
There are 120 municipalities in Wisconsin who have storm water utilities set up, Lietha said.
Community concerns ranged from the cause of the flooding problem not being addressed and the issues that Crawfish River caused to the property along with possible removing Udey Dam.
Derrick Mielke owns property on Main Street agreed the issues start with the river.
“Once humans start touching things it is unnatural,” Miekle said.
Mielke said his grandfather ran the Udey Dam, but it should be removed.
“A dam is not homes,” Mielke said.
“We’ve had an issue with flooding here, and it is not new to anyone,” resident Marc Rhode said. “It is not new to anyone. Every farmer from here to the Rocky Mountains have to deal with flood waters, and they do not need a taxing authority to do it.”
Rhode asked for the city to look at ways to be more fiscally responsible and did not feel it was a good move for Columbus.
The second listening session will be held on Jan. 25, but questions and comments can be sent to the city clerk by emailing Pat Goebel at pgoebel@columbuswi.us