Columbus has first listening session to find out community concerns about utility

A storm water utility operates like an electric or water utility and can collect fees related to controlling. It may collect fees used to fund a municipal storm water management program. Other communities, including Beaver Dam, added storm water utilities before the state required taxpayer approval by residents.

Jason Lietha, with Ruekert-Mielke, went over some details of the flooding that has impacted properties near the Crawfish River and its tributaries along with areas where people do not think storm water damage occurs such as Hibbard Street.

The utility funds would be set aside for any area in the city, Lietha said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We don’t expect the funds would pay 100 percent for all the needed improvements,” Lietha said. “We know there will always be need, but it is a start. It is a way to start chipping away at that without borrowing or raising taxes.”

A homeowner would pay $5 per month for a total of $60 per year. Businesses, churches and schools would pay more due to having larger parcels that would have more storm water, Lietha said.

There are 120 municipalities in Wisconsin who have storm water utilities set up, Lietha said.