The Columbus community had a fun opportunity to get to know local police, fire and emergency response personnel Aug. 6 at National Night Out in Fireman's Park.
Children laughed and smiled as they completed various obstacle courses set up by Columbus Fire Department. Nevaeh Swenson, an incoming sixth grader at Columbus Middle School, gritted her teeth as she pulled a dummy through a rescue drill.
Loren Glasbrenner, principal at Columbus Middle School, braved the dunk tank, letting children fire away at a target, hoping to see him get drenched.
Tuesday's event also featured the Columbus Police Department's impaired golf cart simulator. A local disc jockey kept the crowd informed and played music throughout the evening. There was also plenty of food available, along with games and prizes for children.
National Night Out is a chance for the community to see police, fire and EMS workers in a different atmosphere. Several sponsors helped bring the event to life and Tuesday's warm, sunny weather was ideal for a large turnout.
