Columbus has important decisions heading into spring election

Columbus residents will have a few important decisions to make when they cast their votes in the spring election April 7.
As of April 2, this year’s spring primary is scheduled for Tuesday, despite precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic. The city of Columbus still plans to hold in-person voting at the Columbus Area Senior Center polling station, but absentee voting is strongly encouraged. For questions, contact City Clerk Pat Goebel at 920-623-5900.
Perhaps the most crucial item on the ballot this year is the Columbus School District funding referendum. Columbus is requesting $30 million from local taxpayers to make significant upgrades to it facilities and expand current buildings to address space issues.
Other races include four candidates vying for three seats on the school board, and three candidates running unopposed for city council positions.
Columbus School District, trying to learn from past referendum failures, took a different approach this time. In the fall of 2016, the district started its Launching a Legacy initiative, inviting the community to weigh-in on facility and academic needs. The district hired architectural consultants in 2018 and formed a facilities study committee in early 2019.
Late last year, the committee encouraged the board to pursue a funding referendum and, in January, the board approved the resolution.
If the referendum passes, the district would use $30 million in general obligation bonds to add space to the elementary school, upgrade the middle school and build a small addition to the high school. Funds would also be earmarked to purchase land for future facility needs.
The district held two informational sessions earlier this year, but a third was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. For more information on the referendum, go to: https://www.columbus.k12.wi.us/Page/608.
The school board race features incumbent Cindy Damm, the current board president, along with challengers Lee Trask, Travis Heiman and John Pearson.
Damm is completing her sixth year on the board. Damm, living in the town of Columbus, believes she brings a voice of representation from outside the city. If reelected, Damm wants to continue the district’s work on the Launching a Legacy initiative. In the schools, Damm said each educational department should go through a five-year renewal cycle. She also thinks the referendum will prove crucial to the district’s future.
Trask, employed by American Family Insurance in Madison, has three young sons. In an interview with the Journal in February, Trask said he’s concerned about the district’s future, having one child in school and two on the way.
Trask believes the district needs more financial oversight and should be more transparent. He also wants to see academic improvement, noting the district’s low scores on Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction report cards. Trask said the district must improve its teacher-retention rate and work to keep good, experienced teachers in Columbus.
Pearson, a semi-retired educator, has worked as a substitute teacher in the district for a few years, along with being involved in the facilities advisory committee and Launching a Legacy Committee.
Along with improving facilities, Pearson wants to work on raising student test scores. He’s also concerned with student mental health needs which he sees as a problem across the state. Similar to Trask, Pearson wants to improve teacher retention.
Pearson believes curriculum changes the district has implemented in recent years have led to student proficiency. As a former English teacher, he’s impressed, especially with work students are doing in writing and reading.
Heiman, a Columbus High School graduate, serves as a physical education teacher at Lincoln Elementary in the Beaver Dam Unified School District. In a previous interview with the Journal, Heiman said he’s running to be an advocate for teachers, students and the community.
Similar to Damm, Heiman wants Columbus to improve infrastructure to offer STEM opportunities, along with improvements to athletics, and art programs. He also hopes to work on closing student achievement gaps and raising test scores.
This year’s city council ballot features incumbent Ian Gray, along with Mike McCabe and Paul Pyfferoen.
Gray was appointed to an empty council seat last spring. He’s been a vocal participant in meetings and doesn’t shy from addressing issues affecting residents.
In recent months, Gray has opposed charging Hibbard Street residents special assessments for sidewalk installation and voiced his support for removing the Udey Dam. In a March interview with the Journal, Gray said Columbus’ lack of growth and aging/inadequate infrastructure is an issue that needs to be addressed.
Gray hopes to continue being a “voice of the people” in city government if reelected April 7.
Pyfferoen believes there are too many worn-down, unoccupied storefronts in downtown Columbus. On the west side, Pyfferoen said the loss of Shopko and adjacent grocery market and hardware store was a significant blow to economic expansion. He also wants to see the city fix blighted properties to attract more residents.
Pyfferoen believes the aging auditorium above City Hall could be renovated. The auditorium has not been used regularly since at least the 1940s. Pyfferoen believes it’s a hidden gem worth pursuing
McCabe serves on the city Tourism Committee and has purchased property in downtown Columbus. While McCabe does see the need for downtown improvement, recent business openings have him optimistic for the city’s future.
McCabe wants to see Columbus expand its tourism attractions, prompting families to move here. He believes the area could attract more industries to boost the local economy.
