Columbus has important decisions heading into spring election

If the referendum passes, the district would use $30 million in general obligation bonds to add space to the elementary school, upgrade the middle school and build a small addition to the high school. Funds would also be earmarked to purchase land for future facility needs.

The district held two informational sessions earlier this year, but a third was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. For more information on the referendum, go to: https://www.columbus.k12.wi.us/Page/608.

The school board race features incumbent Cindy Damm, the current board president, along with challengers Lee Trask, Travis Heiman and John Pearson.

Damm is completing her sixth year on the board. Damm, living in the town of Columbus, believes she brings a voice of representation from outside the city. If reelected, Damm wants to continue the district’s work on the Launching a Legacy initiative. In the schools, Damm said each educational department should go through a five-year renewal cycle. She also thinks the referendum will prove crucial to the district’s future.

Trask, employed by American Family Insurance in Madison, has three young sons. In an interview with the Journal in February, Trask said he’s concerned about the district’s future, having one child in school and two on the way.