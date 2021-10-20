Columbus has two new members on its city council

COLUMBUS – Michael Clark and Amy Roelke were chosen to become alderpersons for the city of Columbus during the Columbus City Council meeting on Tuesday.

Clark is the alderperson for District 3 and Roelke will be the alderperson for District 2 beginning in November. The District 2 position is currently held by Paul Pyfferoen, who is moving from the district.

Clark had previously been on the Columbus City Council after being elected to the council in 2014 and then appointed to a vacant seat on the council in 2018.

“I have been through several budget cycles, and I feel like I could hit the ground running,” Clark said. “I believe my previously service on council makes me uniquely qualified to fill this vacancy until the term expires.”

Two additional people showed interest in the position. Clark received the most votes from the city council.

Roelke competed against one other resident of District 2 for the position. Roelke said she has lived in Columbus most of her life and was the editor of the Columbus Journal at one time.